Self-care tips to improve your mental health

Psychology professor Noam Shpancer says mental health is not a destination, it’s a process – it’s about how you drive and not where you’re going.

And for good mental health, self-care is crucial. “Self-care is giving yourself time and attention to live well and enhance your physical and emotional health. It can help you manage stress, reduce chances of getting sick, and be energetic,” says clinical psychologist Shipra Arora.

Sadly, many people assume self-care to be a luxury and not a priority. This leads to them feeling overwhelmed, tired, and ill-equipped to deal with the curveballs and challenges they face, adds mental health counsellor Rajeev Kapur.

“Self-care is important for building resilience towards stress-inducing agents in life. When you take steps to care for your mind, body, and soul, you are better equipped to live a meaningful life,” says psychology professor Namrata Khurrana.

These experts suggest some quick and easy tips to help kick-start your self-care journey:

Identify your needs and stressors: You could start by dividing your life priorities into different segments – family, work, relationship, friends, etc. Then, list out factors that cause you to stress or disrupt your normal schedule.

Baby steps: Don’t try to handle everything all by yourself and all at once. Taking baby steps is the best way to start caring for yourself and those around you better.

Schedule time for self: Your responsibilities and relations are important but so are you. Prioritising yourself is just as important. Find time to spend on yourself in your daily schedule.

Exercise regularly: Carve out just 30 minutes daily and make an exercise routine. Brisk walks or warming-up exercises can help lift your mood while improving your health.

Eat healthy and hydrate yourself: Healthy body is the key to a healthy mind. Having a balanced diet and staying hydrated will keep you energetic and focused all day long. Limiting the intake of caffeinated beverages and sugary products will also help the case.

Prioritise good sleep: Try to fix a schedule and follow it in order to get good sleep. Reduce exposure to blue light from your laptop, mobile, and other devices some time before sleep as it is a deterrent.

Take up some relaxation activities: Incorporating relaxation activities such as reading a book, journaling, gardening, meditation, painting, yoga, etc in your daily life can vastly work towards improving your mental health and help you de-stress. Take out some time daily for these activities.

Have gratitude and positivity: Deliberately take out some time to ponder over things that you are grateful for. Enjoy and cherish your little wins. If needed, write these wins down so that you can revisit them from time to time. Identify negative and unhealthy thoughts and keep them at bay.

Don’t hesitate to seek help and support: If you feel stressed or burdened over anything, reach out to your friends or family, or if needed, experts. Opening up to them can provide emotional support and help in times of distress.

While self-care journey is different for every person, some small changes in life can help universally. So, even if self-care is not a cure for mental distress, understanding what triggers you and developing a coping mechanism can help manage these issues.

