Self-development course: KU, Art of Living ink pact

Kurukshetra University signed a memorandum of understanding with the Art of Living to start a certificate course on ‘self-development’ for students at KU. In this certificate course, young students will be trained to deal with stressful situations in life, strengthen teacher-student relationships, and help young people develop their interpersonal skills. Experienced teachers will educate students about self-development skills, according to a press release.

