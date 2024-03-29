 Self-development course: KU, Art of Living ink pact - Hindustan Times
Self-development course: KU, Art of Living ink pact

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 29, 2024 07:44 AM IST



Kurukshetra University signed a memorandum of understanding with the Art of Living to start a certificate course on ‘self-development’ for students at KU. In this certificate course, young students will be trained to deal with stressful situations in life, strengthen teacher-student relationships, and help young people develop their interpersonal skills. Experienced teachers will educate students about self-development skills, according to a press release.

Kurukshetra University signed a memorandum of understanding with the Art of Living to start a certificate course on ‘self-development’ for students at KU. (HT File)
Kurukshetra University signed a memorandum of understanding with the Art of Living to start a certificate course on 'self-development' for students at KU. (HT File)

