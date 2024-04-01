 Selja accuses Haryana government of not providing free books to poor students - Hindustan Times
Selja accuses Haryana government of not providing free books to poor students

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 01, 2024 07:28 AM IST

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and former Union minister Kumari Selja on Sunday accused the Haryana government of snatching away the right to education of millions of poor families and said: “Despite the provision for free education up to the Class 8 in government schools, books have not yet reached.”

Accusing Haryana government of not improving the condition of government schools, Selja said if the level of education in government schools is improved then people would not need to turn to private schools. (HT File)
Last year, students in government schools received books five months late, the Congress leader said, adding after raising a hue and cry, the government promised to deliver books before the new session this time, but the reality is different.

“In seven districts, namely Fatehabad, Panipat, Rohtak, Sirsa, Sonepat, Yamunanagar and Jhajjar, not a single book for Classes 6 to 8 has reached the schools,” Selja said in a statement.

“In Rewari and Mahendragarh districts, books for Class 3 have not arrived,” she added.

Accusing the state government of not improving the condition of government schools, Selja said if the level of education in government schools is improved then people would not need to turn to private schools.

“However, due to collusion with the school mafia, no deficiencies in government schools, including buildings and staff, are being addressed,” she added.

