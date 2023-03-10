‘Selling’ of MBBS seats to Kashmiri students: ED conducts searches at multiple sites in Valley

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday carried out searches at several places in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district and Srinagar, including houses of Hurriyat leaders, in a case linked to ‘selling’ of MBBS seats in Pakistan to Kashmiri students by some separatist leaders. Security personnel during a raid at the residence of Hurriyat leader Qazi Yasir in Anantnag district on Thursday. (PTI)

The case of alleged selling of MBBS seats in colleges of Pakistan is already being probed by the J&K Police.

ED officials conducted searches at the houses of Qazi Yasir in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement chairperson Mohammad Akbar Bhat alias Zaffar Bhat in Bagh-e-Mehtab area in Srinagar, and Mohammad Iqbal Khwaja in Mattan area of Anantnag.

Hundreds of students from J&K have obtained their MBBS and other professional degrees from colleges in Pakistan and PoK. As per officials, several seats were allotted to students on the recommendations of separatist leaders and many of them were even sold.

The J&K government has already termed the degrees obtained from Pakistan colleges invalid. Students currently aren’t been allowed to travel to Pakistan on student visas. The police are also investigating credentials of several students and their financial transactions, who have obtained professional degrees from the colleges of Pakistan and the PoK.