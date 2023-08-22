Akali Dal condemns farmer’s death during Sangrur protest

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader and member of core committee Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal on Tuesday condemned the death of a farmer during farmers’ protest in Sangrur and blamed the Aam Aadmi Party for giving a free hand to the police. HT Image

He demanded ₹‎1 crore compensation for the family of the deceased and strict action against those who responsible for the death.

The former Akali minister blamed the ‘dictatorial and draconian’ way of the functioning of the Aam Aadmi Party government, which, he said, had given a free hand to the police.

A 70-year-old farmer was crushed to death under the wheel of a trailer attached to a modified vehicle during a protest at Longowal in Sangrur on Monday.

Five cops were also injured during a clash with farmers who were protesting against “detention” of some of their leaders, a day before a planned demonstration in Chandigarh to seek compensation for losses caused by floods. The clash ensued when the police personnel tried to stop them from moving ahead to block a road and a toll plaza near Badbar village on the Sangrur – Barnala highway.

“What to speak about providing compensation to the farmers, the government has rather been using brute force to crush their voice”, the senior Akali leader said.

“What we are seeing is the worst thing in history where teachers, health workers, unemployed youth and farmers are ruthlessly and brutally manhandled without even caring for their life,” he said.