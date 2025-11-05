Senior Kashmir journalistTariq Bhat passes away

Senior Kashmir journalist and J&K bureau chief of The Week magazine Tariq Bhat passed away on Tuesday after suffering from cardiac arrest. He was 54. Senior Kashmir journalist Tariq Bhat

His family said that Bhat lost consciousness in the morning and was immediately rushed to the nearest SMHS hospital. “The doctors said that he was dead on arrival and had suffered cardiac arrest,” said his close relative.

Bhat started his journalism career from Indian Express in 1997 and later joined weekly magazine, The Week with which he was associated for the past 24 years. He was known for his hardcore ground reporting, and in-depth and insightful analysis of Kashmir’s political upheavals.

Hundreds of people rushed to his residence in Chota Bazar in Old City and participated in funeral procession. He is survived by his wife, two school going daughters and a son.

Bhat’s death was widely mourned by the political circles and journalistic fraternity of Kashmir and beyond.

The Week on its X handle paid tributes to Bhat, who was its Senior Special Correspondent. “A journalist of impeccable integrity, Tariq had been with The Week for 24 years. He joined the Malayala Manorama Group as a senior correspondent on November 27, 2001. Before joining The Week, he was with The Indian Express,” it said.

The Kashmir Press Photographers Association (KPPA) and The Kashmir Video Journalists Association (KVJA) expressed grief and shock over his death. “He exemplified integrity, professionalism, and a strong sense of duty throughout his career, carrying out his responsibilities with unwavering dedication and sincerity, “ the KVJA said in a statement.

Bhat’s friends and colleagues wrote about his contribution to journalism in J&K.

“He was not just a cherished member of our tribe but a rare fount of wisdom on Kashmir’s intricate politics. I leaned heavily on his razor-sharp insights, his unerring depth, and his quiet generosity—quoting him often in my special print features and TV packages. His voice will echo in every story we tell from the Valley. Rest in peace, Tariq,” said veteran Kashmir journalist, Yusuf Jameel.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah expressed sorrow on the Bhat’s passing. “His contribution to journalism in J&K will always be remembered,” he said.

Director Information, Nitish Rajora also expressed deep grief over Bhat’s demise.

In his condolence message, the director information said that Bhat was an accredited journalist and his professionalism and integrity is known across the journalistic circles.

Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also expressed his shock. “Tariq was among the most respected journalists of J&K, known for his integrity and commitment to truthful reporting. Throughout his career, he remained a voice of accuracy and impartiality, upholding the highest standards of journalism even in difficult and trying circumstances. His dedication to the pursuit of truth earned him the respect of colleagues and readers alike,” Mirwaiz said.