Seniors’ tennis: Men’s final clashes in Zirakpur today

Yogesh Kohli will take on Monty Roy in the men’s singles’ 45+ final, while Nirmal Rajan Kumar will cross swords with Ajeet Bhardwaj in the men’s singles’ 55+ final at Roots Tennis Academy in Zirakpur
A player in action during the International Tennis Federation Seniors Ranking Championship at the Roots Tennis Academy in Zirakpur on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 03:22 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Zirakpur

Harneet Singh will lock horns with Raj Kumar in the men’s singles’ 35+ final of the International Tennis Federation Seniors Ranking Championship at the Roots Tennis Academy in Zirakpur on Friday.

Yogesh Kohli will take on Monty Roy in the men’s singles’ 45+ final, while Nirmal Rajan Kumar will cross swords with Ajeet Bhardwaj in the men’s singles’ 55+ final.

In the men’s singles’ 65+ final, top seed Narender Janweja will face second seed Suresh Murthati. In the women’s 35+ round-robin match, Simi Begam beat Priyanka Sharma 6-1, 6-1, while Sonal Vohra got the better of Irene Van Der 6-2, 6-2 in the women’s 45+ round-robin tie.

