Separate assembly building: Government diluting Haryana’s claim over Chandigarh, says Hooda
Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday accused the BJP-JJP coalition government of diluting Haryana’s claim over Chandigarh by seeking a separate assembly building.
The Leader of the Opposition told reporters at a press briefing that Haryana has a complete right over Chandigarh in the 60:40 ratio.
“If we are experiencing paucity of space in the existing assembly building, then an extension of the Vidhan Sabha building should be created without altering the existing structure. There is no point asking for a separate assembly building by paying an exorbitant amount of money for buying land in our own capital,’’ the former CM said.
“The government has agreed to pay ₹550 crore to the Central government for 10 acres in its own state capital. Chandigarh is spread over about 28,000 acres and Haryana’s share comes to about 12,000 acres. Considering the rate at which the Haryana government is planning to take 10 acres for a new assembly, the state’s share comes to ₹6 lakh crore. Haryana can move to its own capital if we get this ₹6 lakh crore, Hindi-speaking areas and its share of water,” Hooda said.
He alleged that whether it is Chandigarh or Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), the state government is hurting the rights of Haryana, everywhere.
-
5 men killed as car hits tree at Narnaul in Mahendragarh
Rohtak Five men working with the Army's engineering branch at Delhi were killed when the car in which they were travelling hit a tree near Raghunathpura bypass in Mahendragarh's Narnaul on Wednesday night, said the police. The deceased have been identified as Hajari Lal, 56 of Pataudi in Gurugram, Gautam Saini, 31, a resident of Narnaul, Hansraj, 55 of Sonepat, Jai Bhagwan, 45 of Kaithal and a native of Delhi, 49, Om Prakash.
-
Woman out for walk in Chandigarh’s Sector 29 loses phone to snatchers
A woman out for a walk in Sector 29 on Wednesday night became the latest victim of snatchers. The complainant, a resident of Sector 29, 25, Varsha, told the police that after returning from work, she, along with her friend, had gone for a walk around 10 pm. While walking near Peer Baba Dargah in Sector 29, two youths approached her on foot, snatched her mobile phone and ran away.
-
55 mm rain recorded in 1 hour in Chandigarh, more likely today
The city recorded 55 mm rain in around one hour on Thursday evening. According to the India Meteorological Department, chances of light to moderate rain will continue in the coming days. Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “Heavy rain was expected on Thursday, as the monsoon movement had strengthened in the region. More rain is likely in the coming days, but its intensity will be lesser than the spell on Thursday.”
-
Suvir Sidhu elected chairman of Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana
Suvir Sidhu, 32, was on Thursday elected as the chairman of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH). The youngest chairman of BCPH till date, Suvir is the son of Punjab advocate general Anmol Rattan Sidhu. The General House of the Bar Council also appointed Gurtej Singh Grewal as honorary secretary.
-
Carmel Convent tree collapse: PIL demands inquiry by high court judge
The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought responses from the UT administration, municipal corporation and Carmel Convent School on a plea by a city resident, seeking an inquiry by an HC judge into the July 8 tree collapse at the school that claimed the life of a 16-year-old student.
