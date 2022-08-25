Set up sub-centres of cancer institute in Jalandhar, Amritsar: Sukhbir
The SAD president called for establishment of sub-centers of the Institute in Majha and Doaba belts to provide treatment against cancer to people of the state
Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dedicating the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, New Chandigarh, to the nation.
The SAD president called for establishment of sub-centers of the Institute in Majha and Doaba belts to provide treatment against cancer to people of the state.
In a statement here, the SAD president said that he as deputy CM of the state and Parkash Singh Badal as the chief minister persuaded the Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) board to establish its first facility outside Mumbai and got the project cleared from the union government in 2013. The SAD government allotted fifty acres of land for the institute which is part of the Medicity project initiated by it to provide world class treatment to the people of Punjab”.
Asserting that people would now get quality cancer treatment at subsidised costs, Sukhbir said “thousands of patients will benefit with the establishment of the Institute in New Chandigarh”. He also appealed the Prime Minister to facilitate establishment of two hundred bedded sub-centers of the Institute in Jalandhar and Amritsar to broad base cancer treatment in the State. He also requested the Prime Minister to expedite construction of the PGI satellite centre at Ferozepur. He said the erstwhile SAD government had given top priority to the health sector by investing ₹10,000 crore in this sector during its tenure.
“The satellite centre of the PGIMER, Chandigarh in Sangrur and an Advanced Cancer Institute affiliated to the Baba Farid Health Sciences University at Bathinda was also established during the tenure of the SAD government,” he added.
Foodgrain transport contract scam: Ashu’s PA bought 6 prime properties in 3 years: VB
Investigations into the grain transport scam involving former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu as accused have revealed that his personal assistant (PA) Meenu Pankaj Malhotra, who is on the run in the case, purchased as many as six properties, both residential and commercial, in a quick span of three years during the previous Congress government's regime when Ashu was the food and supply minister.
Foodgrain transport contract scam: VB to probe charges of favouritism, corruption against Manpreet, aides
The action against former finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal is being taken on a complaint filed by former Bathinda Urban MLA Sarup Chand Singla on Tuesday. People familiar with the development said Singla did not submit any evidence to buttress his allegations. Manpreet's brother-in-law Jaijeet Johal, who was in charge of the former FM's political office in Bathinda, rubbished the charges levelled by the BJP leader. Singla and Manpreet have been at loggerheads for the last several years.
Ministers come and go, I consider myself a party worker: Keshav Prasad Maurya
“Ministers come and go. I consider myself a party cadre and this is something that all party workers know,” Maurya, the BJP's most prominent OBC leader in U. P, said on Wednesday. His tweet on Sunday had sparked a buzz on the state party president's post. Maurya's Wednesday remark was made in the backdrop of such speculation during his trip to Amethi, a Congress bastion that fell to the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Panchkula admn forms panel to scrutinise applications for regulation of illegal colonies
As part of Haryana government's decision to regularise unauthorised colonies falling outside municipal limits, the district administration has constituted a special committee to scrutinise applications in this regard. No application will be entertained. The Haryana Rural Development Authority will be the development agency. The remaining unauthorised colonies will face action. Apart from this, no water, sewerage, drainage and electricity connection will be provided in these colonies and areas, Deputy commissioner Mahavir Kaushik, who is the chairman of the district-level scrutiny committee added.
Cancer hospital inauguration: Bajwa slams CM for not inviting Oppn members
Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday slammed chief minister Bhagwant Mann for not inviting the opposition members to the inauguration of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in New Chandigarh by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “It shows the lack of political maturity and bankruptcy of the AAP, which is otherwise trying its hard to present itself as a substitute for the BJP at the Centre,” he wrote, condemning the ruling party.
