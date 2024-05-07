Setback for SAD as its Chandigarh pick quits citing lack of funds

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) suffered a major jolt on Monday, a day before the start of filing of nominations, as its Chandigarh nominee for the Lok Sabha elections, Hardeep Singh Saini, 41, resigned from the primary membership of the party citing lack of funds and support from the party leadership for the elections. Hardeep Singh Saini, 41, addressing the media at the Chandigarh Press Club after resigning from the party on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Saini, who was also the president of SAD’s Chandigarh unit, surrendered his ticket while tendering resignation, along with his office-bearers. As per sources, he is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

With Saini pulling out, it will now be a direct contest between BJP’s Sanjay Tandon and Congress’ Manish Tewari for the Lok Sabha battle.

This was the first time that SAD had fielded a candidate from Chandigarh for Lok Sabha as until now, the party had been supporting candidates of the BJP, with which it had an alliance since 1996. The two parties had snapped ties in 2021 following differences over the now-scrapped three farm laws.

Addressing media persons at the Chandigarh Press Club, Saini said he was resigning from the SAD as he was upset with its policies and that he had been receiving no support from the party leadership for the elections. “I received no financial support for canvassing and no leader came to Chandigarh to support me. I had called up party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal several times to discuss the poll strategy and issues pertaining to the polls, but he wasn’t giving me time,” said Saini.

When asked if he is joining any other party, Saini replied in the negative.

SAD chief spokesman and coordinator for Chandigarh elections Arshdeep Singh Kler said he was shocked to hear of the development. “I was in touch with him (Saini) till morning and I offered him all support, but we fail to understand why he resigned,” said Kler. When asked if the party will field another candidate, he said it is the party president’s call.

SAD vice-president Harjeet Singh Bhullar, who was also eyeing for the ticket from Chandigarh, said, “He (Saini) had not been campaigning since his candidature was announced. On the contrary, he was holding secret meetings with leaders of other parties.”

Saini, whose father Gurnam Singh was councillor from Ward No 10 in the city, had won thrice from the same ward -- in 2015, 2016 and 2021. Saini was appointed SAD Chandigarh unit president in 2018. In 2016, he was elected as deputy mayor, and in 2019, he was elected senior deputy mayor in the municipal corporation (MC) House.

In 2023, Saini, the lone member of SAD, decided to abstain from voting in the mayoral polls, while in 2024, he supported the BJP in the mayoral polls, but the saffron party lost after the Supreme Court overturned the result of the Chandigarh mayoral elections on February 20 in favour of AAP candidate Kuldeep Dhalor.