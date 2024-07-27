Seven DCs transferred in Haryana

The Haryana government on Saturday transferred deputy commissioners (DCs) of seven districts. The Haryana government on Saturday transferred deputy commissioners (DCs) of seven districts. (Representational image)

As per orders, managing director, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Sushil Sarwan was posted as deputy commissioner (DC), Kurukshetra, replacing Shantanu Sharma, who was posted as DC, Sirsa.

Additional chief executive officer, Faridabad metropolitan development authority, Parth Gupta was posted as Ambala DC replacing Shaleen whose posting orders will be issued later on.

The DC, Charkhi Dadri, Mandeep Kaur, and DC, Fatehabad, Rahul Narwal, were ordered to swap their places of posting.

Deputy commissioner, Rewari, Rahul Hooda was posted as director higher and technical education while district municipal commissioner, Karnal, Abhishek Meena was posted as DC, Rewari. Additional deputy commissioner, Jind, Harish Kumar Vashisth was posted as DC, Palwal, replacing Neha Singh, who was posted as administrator, HSVP, Panchkula. The DC, Panchkula, Yash Garg was given the additional charge of managing director, Haryana state industrial and infrastructure development corporation.

Among principal secretary rank officers, principal secretary, youth empowerment and entrepreneurship, Vijayendra Kumar, was given the additional charge of principal secretary, human resources replacing D Suresh. Suresh who is the resident commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, Delhi has been given the additional charge of principal secretary, higher education.