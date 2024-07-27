 Seven DCs transferred in Haryana - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jul 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Seven DCs transferred in Haryana

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 27, 2024 07:09 PM IST

As per orders, managing director, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Sushil Sarwan was posted as deputy commissioner (DC), Kurukshetra, replacing Shantanu Sharma, who was posted as DC, Sirsa

The Haryana government on Saturday transferred deputy commissioners (DCs) of seven districts.

The Haryana government on Saturday transferred deputy commissioners (DCs) of seven districts. (Representational image)
The Haryana government on Saturday transferred deputy commissioners (DCs) of seven districts. (Representational image)

As per orders, managing director, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Sushil Sarwan was posted as deputy commissioner (DC), Kurukshetra, replacing Shantanu Sharma, who was posted as DC, Sirsa.

Additional chief executive officer, Faridabad metropolitan development authority, Parth Gupta was posted as Ambala DC replacing Shaleen whose posting orders will be issued later on.

The DC, Charkhi Dadri, Mandeep Kaur, and DC, Fatehabad, Rahul Narwal, were ordered to swap their places of posting.

Deputy commissioner, Rewari, Rahul Hooda was posted as director higher and technical education while district municipal commissioner, Karnal, Abhishek Meena was posted as DC, Rewari. Additional deputy commissioner, Jind, Harish Kumar Vashisth was posted as DC, Palwal, replacing Neha Singh, who was posted as administrator, HSVP, Panchkula. The DC, Panchkula, Yash Garg was given the additional charge of managing director, Haryana state industrial and infrastructure development corporation.

Among principal secretary rank officers, principal secretary, youth empowerment and entrepreneurship, Vijayendra Kumar, was given the additional charge of principal secretary, human resources replacing D Suresh. Suresh who is the resident commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, Delhi has been given the additional charge of principal secretary, higher education.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Seven DCs transferred in Haryana
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On