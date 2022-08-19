Seven former Punjabi varsity officials under VB scanner for various scams
As per information, the office of the assistant inspector general of vigilance bureau (AIG) flying squad, Mohali has asked the Punjabi University registrar to ensure presence of the officials for the inquiry
: The Punjab vigilance bureau has summoned seven retired professors, who were at helm of affairs in Punjabi University from 2007 to 2017, to investigate their alleged role in various scams that happened in the varsity during the period.
As per information, the office of the assistant inspector general of vigilance bureau (AIG) flying squad, Mohali has asked the Punjabi University registrar to ensure presence of the officials for the inquiry (HT has a copy).
They have sent a list of seven officials, including former registrars AS Chawla, SS Khaira and Davinder Singh, former dean, research, Chandan Singh, former director, planning, Balwinder Singh Tiwana, Dr RK Singh of the law department and Manjit Singh Patar, professor of University College of Engineering.
The bureau has launched a probe following complaints that there were embezzlement of funds, recruitment of 62 ineligible teachers, and several other misappropriations that took place during the tenure of former vice-chancellor Dr Jaspal Singh. These are officials who remained at the helm of affairs when these bunglings took place.
“Initially, VB has written a letter to registrar for presence of these officials on August 10, but they didn’t appear. Now, the VB has asked them to appear on August 22,” said a university official. He said that the VB’s letter has been sent to the concerned retired officials for their information and compliance.
An inquiry conducted by a team, comprising former IAS officer Jagjit Puri and former IPS officer VK Kapoor, has already given findings about recruitment of 62 ineligible teachers, including 6 teachers who got jobs on fake caste certificates, beside bungling of funds in violation of laid rules.
Later, the Punjabi University had unearthed scam related to the ₹14-crore embezzlement of central grants. The role of former professors, who worked as the director planning and monitoring, is also under the scanner. The clerical staff had siphoned the amount by presenting fake bills.
Punjabi University had unearthed the scam when vice-chancellor Dr Arvind took charge and got an FIR registered on August 1, 2021, on allegations of misappropriation of funds by employees, students and some outsiders. The allegations were of preparing forged and fabricated bills and securing release of huge amounts as scholarships.
The Enforcement Directorate has also sought the information from Punjabi University to investigate the scholarship scam.
Meanwhile, whistleblower Harvinder Singh Sandhu said that he has already given affidavit with record of scams committed by varsity officials to vigilance bureau. “After the AAP comes to power, now I have hope that the government will punish the guilty, as last regime didn’t act even though inquiries indicted the officials,” he said.
-
Kuldeep Bishnoi starts campaigning in Adampur
Kuldeep Bishnoi, who has recently switched over to the BJP from the Congress after resigning as Adampur legislator on Thursday, started canvassing for the bypoll, the date for which is yet to be declared. Bishnoi broke the ice with his arch-rival Sonali Phogat of the BJP, who lost to him in the 2019 assembly polls. The four-time MLA and two-time parliamentarian Bishnoi will visit the villages of the Adampur constituency till August 20.
-
Kiran Choudhry to start ‘khaat yatra’ from Kurukshetra
Senior Congress leader and Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry will launch Choudhry's 'khaat yatra' from Kurukshetra, starting from the first week of September. During her yatra, the former minister will hold 'tea meetings' with party workers across the state and has finalised her tours for seven districts. Her supporters told her to run 'parallel' campaigns to the Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda across the state and boost the morale of her workers.
-
Theft of transformers: Bajwa seeks Punjab govt’s explanation
Chandigarh : Leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday demanded an explanation from the Punjab government for the theft of 12,000 transformers in 2020-21 that caused a loss of ₹52.51 crore in the five zones of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited. He said it appears that after a casual reaction to the theft and registration of an FIR, no steps are taken to go to the root cause of the problem.
-
Section of SAD leaders to meet on Aug 20 in Sangrur
Amid the turmoil created in the Shiromani Akali Dal following the recommendations of the Jhundan panel report and the subsequent dismantling of the party's organisational structure by its president Sukhbir Singh Badal, a section of SAD leaders are expected to meet in Sangrur on August 20 to discuss the “way forward for party's betterment.” The party leaders will meet on the day after a rally fixed to mark the barsi of Sant Harchand Singh Longowal.
-
Three held for selling cars meant for scrap in Punjab
Fatehgarh Sahib : Punjab Police have arrested three persons, including a Mansa-based scrap dealer, for fraudulently selling scrapped cars after tampering with their chassis numbers and getting them registered as legitimate vehicles, to customers in Punjab and other states. Puneet Trading Company owner Puneet Goyal is absconding and police teams have launched a hunt to arrest him, Deputy inspector general of police, Ropar range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said.
