Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Seven GNDU student bodies unite to press for demands

Seven GNDU student bodies unite to press for demands

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 03, 2022 12:44 AM IST
In wake of the call of a gathering of students at the university gurdwara, authorities had called police for deployment at the venue. Students and research scholars passed 10 resolutions and formed a student’s action committee (SAC) to push for their demands
As many as seven student organisations at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, on Tuesday got united to raise concerns of the students and chalked out a joint action plan to get their demands fulfilled by the authorities.
As many as seven student organisations at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, on Tuesday got united to raise concerns of the students and chalked out a joint action plan to get their demands fulfilled by the authorities.
ByHT Correspondent

AMRITSAR: As many as seven student organisations at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, on Tuesday got united to raise concerns of the students and chalked out a joint action plan to get their demands fulfilled by the authorities.

In wake of the call of a gathering of students at the university gurdwara, authorities had called police for deployment at the venue. Students and research scholars passed 10 resolutions and formed a student’s action committee (SAC) to push for their demands.

Of 10 demands passed in the resolutions, the student bodies have said that GNDU’s fee should be equivalent to that of Punjabi University. They are also demanding representatives of the research scholar union be re-elected democratically and car tags be issued to the scholars.

The university should conduct student elections in a transparent manner so that students can raise their voice through elected representatives, the student bodies demanded. “A review committee with students’ participation should be constituted to review the issues like fine, late fee, short attendance etc. No parking fee should be imposed on students and all students of social science departments should be allowed to attempt entrance and general exams in their mother language,” resolution of the student bodies stated.

The student bodies which took part in the meeting include National Student Union of India, Student Organisation of India, Student Organisation Sath, United Sikh Student Federation, All India Student Federation, Students for Society, Chandar Shekhar Azad Student Organisation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Farmers of the major sugarcane-growing districts of Yamunanagar, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Kaithal in Haryana said the crops are badly affected and they were running from pillar to post to protect their crops. (HT Photo)

    Sugarcane crop in Haryana under pest attack; farmers stare at losses

    Sugarcane growers in Haryana are a worried lot as the crop is under a pest attack, largely known as top-borer and pokkah boeng. Farmers of the major cane-growing districts of Yamunanagar, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Kaithal said the crops are badly affected and they were running from pillar to post to protect their crops. As per farmers and experts from the agriculture department, two major diseases, top-borer and pokka boeing, have been reported in sugarcane.

  • Local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar and other officials at the integrated command and control centre at the MC Zone-D office in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh.HT)

    Ludhiana gets Punjab’s first integrated command and control centre

    Punjab local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Tuesday inaugurated the state's first hi-tech integrated command and control centre, under which 1,401 closed-circuit television cameras have been installed in the city. The minister said that 330 more cameras are being installed in the city which will be attached with ICCC. These new cameras will also help to monitor secondary garbage collection points, compactors along stray animals, Buddha Nullah.

  • 2 girls injured after attack by pet Pitbull dog in Jalandhar

    2 girls injured after attack by pet Pitbull dog in Jalandhar

    Two girls sustained serious injuries after they were attacked by their pet Pitbull dog in Garha area here on Tuesday. The girls, identified as Kiran and Shabnam, were attacked when they were feeding the dog. SHO Rajesh Sharma said that the girls were admitted to civil hospital. The dog was locked inside the house by the neighbours and a team has been called to nab the canine.

  • Kurukshetra University’s Institute of Integrated and Honours Studies (IIHS) will start the admissions from August 3. Prof Som Nath Sachdeva, vice-chancellor of the university, said the new education policy (NEP)-2020 has been designed after long deliberations by KU’s education experts and other important stakeholders as the NEP liberates education and makes education student-centric. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

    Kurukshetra University adopts new education policy

    Kurukshetra University has adopted the new education policy, 2020, by introducing the online admission process for undergraduate programmes from this academic session. While giving this information, the University's Institute of Integrated and Honours Studies will start the admissions from August 3. Briefing about the policy, vice-chancellor of the university, Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said that the students will be given the option of a four-year graduation degree in honours and research.

  • Residents queue up at the Ludhiana central post office to post rakhis to their siblings within India and abroad. (HT Photo)

    It’s that time of the year again! Rakhi rush at Ludhiana central post office

    With Rakhi around the corner, hectic activity can be seen at the Ludhiana central post office these days as residents queue up to send the sacred thread to their siblings within India and abroad. After a two-year slump due to the pandemic, postal services are again gaining popularity with 100-150 rakhis being booked every day for domestic deliveries. In terms of overseas deliveries, this post office had over 2,000 rakhi parcel orders in July alone.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out