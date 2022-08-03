Seven GNDU student bodies unite to press for demands
AMRITSAR: As many as seven student organisations at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, on Tuesday got united to raise concerns of the students and chalked out a joint action plan to get their demands fulfilled by the authorities.
In wake of the call of a gathering of students at the university gurdwara, authorities had called police for deployment at the venue. Students and research scholars passed 10 resolutions and formed a student’s action committee (SAC) to push for their demands.
Of 10 demands passed in the resolutions, the student bodies have said that GNDU’s fee should be equivalent to that of Punjabi University. They are also demanding representatives of the research scholar union be re-elected democratically and car tags be issued to the scholars.
The university should conduct student elections in a transparent manner so that students can raise their voice through elected representatives, the student bodies demanded. “A review committee with students’ participation should be constituted to review the issues like fine, late fee, short attendance etc. No parking fee should be imposed on students and all students of social science departments should be allowed to attempt entrance and general exams in their mother language,” resolution of the student bodies stated.
The student bodies which took part in the meeting include National Student Union of India, Student Organisation of India, Student Organisation Sath, United Sikh Student Federation, All India Student Federation, Students for Society, Chandar Shekhar Azad Student Organisation.
Sugarcane crop in Haryana under pest attack; farmers stare at losses
Sugarcane growers in Haryana are a worried lot as the crop is under a pest attack, largely known as top-borer and pokkah boeng. Farmers of the major cane-growing districts of Yamunanagar, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Kaithal said the crops are badly affected and they were running from pillar to post to protect their crops. As per farmers and experts from the agriculture department, two major diseases, top-borer and pokka boeing, have been reported in sugarcane.
Ludhiana gets Punjab’s first integrated command and control centre
Punjab local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Tuesday inaugurated the state's first hi-tech integrated command and control centre, under which 1,401 closed-circuit television cameras have been installed in the city. The minister said that 330 more cameras are being installed in the city which will be attached with ICCC. These new cameras will also help to monitor secondary garbage collection points, compactors along stray animals, Buddha Nullah.
2 girls injured after attack by pet Pitbull dog in Jalandhar
Two girls sustained serious injuries after they were attacked by their pet Pitbull dog in Garha area here on Tuesday. The girls, identified as Kiran and Shabnam, were attacked when they were feeding the dog. SHO Rajesh Sharma said that the girls were admitted to civil hospital. The dog was locked inside the house by the neighbours and a team has been called to nab the canine.
Kurukshetra University adopts new education policy
Kurukshetra University has adopted the new education policy, 2020, by introducing the online admission process for undergraduate programmes from this academic session. While giving this information, the University's Institute of Integrated and Honours Studies will start the admissions from August 3. Briefing about the policy, vice-chancellor of the university, Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said that the students will be given the option of a four-year graduation degree in honours and research.
It’s that time of the year again! Rakhi rush at Ludhiana central post office
With Rakhi around the corner, hectic activity can be seen at the Ludhiana central post office these days as residents queue up to send the sacred thread to their siblings within India and abroad. After a two-year slump due to the pandemic, postal services are again gaining popularity with 100-150 rakhis being booked every day for domestic deliveries. In terms of overseas deliveries, this post office had over 2,000 rakhi parcel orders in July alone.
