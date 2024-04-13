Seven heritage items from Chandigarh auctioned for 69 lakh in US

As many as seven heritage items from the city were auctioned for ₹69.18 lakh in Chicago, US, on Thursday. An occasional table, a coffee table, a set of eight office cane chairs were among the heritage items from Chandigarh auctioned. (HT File)

Wright, an auction house, sold an occasional table, a coffee table, a set of eight office cane chairs, a floor lamp, a pair of armless easy chairs, a pair of office cane chairs, and a set of desk and a stool, all designed by architect Le Corbusier and his cousin Pierre Jeanneret.

The set of eight office cane chairs fetched the highest amount of ₹21.02 lakh.

In March, four heritage furniture items from Chandigarh went under the hammer for ₹23.46 lakh at an auction in Luxembourg.

A total of five artefacts, including a set of two easy armchairs, a writing chair, a low rectangular stool, a small desk and a set of two office cane chairs, also designed by architect Pierre Jeanneret, were put up for auction. Among these, four items were sold, with the pair of easy arm chairs fetching ₹9.21 lakh.

In January, two heritage chairs from Chandigarh were sold for ₹40 lakh at an auction in Paris. The artefacts, also designed by Jeanneret and belonging to PGIMER, were sold by Piasa, an auction house in Paris.