Seven months on, 757 ration depots in Ludhiana yet to be allotted, applicants in limbo

The allotment of 757 ration depots in the district has been stalled for the past seven months, leaving hundreds of applicants uncertain about their future. The food and civil supplies department had invited applications until May 15, receiving over 2,000 submissions, but the process has not progressed since then, officials said. According to district food supplies controller, court cases and data revisions have stall process. (HT File)

The department had issued a notification on April 7 for new ration depots across Punjab, aimed at easing pressure on the existing public distribution system network and generating employment for vulnerable groups, including women self-help groups, widows, riot victims, persons with disabilities, freedom fighters and retired soldiers.

The notification covered both fresh vacancies and those pending since 2023 and 2024. Despite three rounds of advertisements over the past two years, the allotment remains stalled.

According to official data, Ludhiana East was allocated 263 rural and 103 urban depots, while Ludhiana West received 278 rural and 113 urban depots. Of the total 757 depots, 416 were meant for the General category, 101 for Scheduled Castes, 75 for riot victims, 53 for retired soldiers, 38 each for freedom fighters and backward classes, 21 for persons with disabilities, and 15 for women.

Applicants have expressed frustration over the prolonged delay and lack of communication.

Paramdeep Singh, a retired soldier who applied in May, said, “When the department announced these vacancies, I finally felt hopeful that I could secure a stable source of income after years of service. But months have passed and there is still no update. We do not know whether the process is on hold, delayed or cancelled. With no clarity, it feels as if the system has forgotten us.”

Ramanpreet Kaur, a widow from Ludhiana East, said: “I do odd jobs to support my family and had applied to finally secure a steady source of income through a depot. It has been seven months, and we still do not know what happened to our applications. We keep visiting the office, but no one gives a clear answer.”

Officials attributed the delay primarily to multiple court cases filed by existing depot holders. “The last allotment was done in 2021. Since then, even though the government advertised vacancies three times, the process could not move ahead because depot holders repeatedly approached the high court seeking a stay,” a senior official said.

In 2023, the high court dismissed the earlier petitions and directed the department to release fresh vacancies. However, depot holders again moved court when the vacancies were advertised, stalling the process. Their petitions were dismissed once more in September, clearing the way for fresh allotments.

Another factor contributing to the delay is the department’s ongoing revision of beneficiary data, now including e-Shram card holders. Officials noted that new vacancies are generated for every 200 free ration beneficiaries, and updated data could lead to additional depots.

Karamjit Singh Arechha, national assistant secretary and state president of the All India Fair Price Shop Dealers Federation, said, “It has been nearly five years since the government allotted any new ration depot in Punjab. Despite repeatedly advertising vacancies, none of the processes reached completion. These depots would have created employment and reduced hardships for ration card holders who currently travel long distances to collect free ration. The delay is deeply unfair to both beneficiaries and applicants.”

When contacted, Sartaj Singh Cheema, District Food Supplies Controller (Ludhiana West), said, “The allotment was delayed due to cases filed in the high court seeking a stay. Now that the high court has vacated the stay, we are awaiting fresh guidelines from the head office to proceed. The department is fully prepared to carry out the allotment smoothly once the instructions are received.”