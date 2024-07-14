Seven Punjab govt schools renamed freedom fighters, martyrs: Harjot Singh Bains

To honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters and soldiers who laid down their lives for the country, Punjab government has decided to name seven government schools after the heroes. Education minister Harjot Singh Bains said Punjab govt schools are renamed freedom fighters and martyrs to make future generations aware of the sacrifices of these personalities. (HT File)

Education minister Harjot Singh Bains said the move was aimed at making the future generations aware of the sacrifices of these personalities.

Government Primary School Chhana Gulab Singh of Barnala has been renamed as Freedom Fighter Darbara Singh Government Primary School Chhana Gulab Singh. Government Primary School Jumla Malkan has been renamed after freedom fighter Labh Singh, Government Senior Secondary School Barhe, Mansa, has been named after freedom fighter Sewa Singh. Government Senior Secondary School (Boys) Budhlada has been rechristened as freedom fighter Sham Singh Government Senior Secondary School (Boys).

The education minister said the name of Government (Girls) Senior Secondary School Swaddi Kalan of Ludhiana has been named after freedom fighter Bir Singh while the government primary school in Jhordan has been named after Shaheed ASI Gurmukh Singh.

Bains said it has been decided to change the name of School of Eminence, Morinda, to Shaheed Subedar Mewa Singh School of Eminence, Morinda.