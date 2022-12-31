Seven school children among nine hurt in bus-truck collision in Yamunanagar

: At least nine people, including seven students, were injured in a head-on collision between a school bus and a truck amid foggy weather in Yamunanagar’s Sadhaura area on Saturday.

The injured also include a school help and the bus conductor, police said, adding that the accident took place on Kala Amb road.

Sub-inspector Dharam Pal, station in-charge, Sadhaura police station, said that the truck driver fled after the accident and the students sustained minor injuries.

“Prima Facie, it seems to be due to negligence by the bus driver. We are recording statements and trying to ascertain the reason,” he added.