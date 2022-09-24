Seven teams formed to hunt ‘man-eater’ leopard in north Kashmir

Seven teams have been constituted to track down the “man-eater” leopard in north Kashmir said to be responsible for the killing of two young children in Uri in the past six days, near the Line of Control (LoC).

So far this year, five young children have lost their lives in attacks by leopards. The officials said these attacks were the result of an increasing population of leopards in the forests of Uri, the loss of habitat and human interference.

On Thursday evening, the leopard attacked and killed a seven-year-old boy Ali Hassan of Danisayedian village in Uri. The family that was present in the upper meadow or bahek tried to chase the leopard but failed to save the child. Hours later after a hectic search, the child’s body was recovered from deep in the forest area. A week ago, five-year-old Munaza was attacked and killed similarly by a leopard. The child was attacked near her temporary shelter at Gawhsar which is close to Lachipora Wildlife sanctuary, home to several endangered species, including Markhour (a large goat).

Wildlife warden, North, Noor Mohammad Baba said that they had issued an advisory to the people not to take their children to the upper meadows. “Even we have issued certain guidelines, but the people living in the forests don’t follow them,” he said, adding that seven teams have been formed to kill the man-eater leopard. “It’s a very difficult task to chase a wild animal in a dense forest.”

Baba said that sightings and other aspects indicate that the population of leopards has increased in the forest in the Uri area. “We have issued fresh guidelines to educate people after the killing of two children in Uri.”

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Syed Sehrish Asgar also urged people to be extra cautious.

“Teams are on the job to kill the man-eater leopard. People are advised not to keep children in upper reaches (baheks) unattended,” tweeted DC Baramulla, while sharing the precautions issued by the wildlife department.

Earlier in June, three children were killed in leopard attacks in Uri and later one man-eater leopard was also killed by expert hunters.