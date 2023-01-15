Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Seven-year-old girl run over by train in Chandigarh

Seven-year-old girl run over by train in Chandigarh

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 15, 2023 04:49 AM IST

After being alerted about the accident, the Government Railway Police had initially found only the child’s severed left foot near the railway track on Friday night, but were unable to trace her

The girl’s body was found in the bushes near the railway track on Saturday morning. (HT File Photo/for representation only)
The girl’s body was found in the bushes near the railway track on Saturday morning. (HT File Photo/for representation only)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A seven-year-old girl was run over by a train on the railway tracks near Industrial Area, Phase 1, on Friday.

After being alerted about the accident, the Government Railway Police (GRP) had initially found only the child’s severed left foot near the railway track on Friday night, but were unable to trace her.

On resuming the search on Saturday morning, the child was found dead in the nearby bushes.

The deceased was identified as Madhu, whose family hails from Bihar and lives in Ram Darbar.

GRP station house officer (SHO) Manisha Devi said they had sent the body to the mortuary at the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula. She said the post-mortem examination will be conducted on Sunday, following which further legal proceedings will be initiated.

Police officials said preliminary investigation suggested that the girl was thrown into the bushes after being hit by the train. However, the autopsy report will clarify the exact cause of death.

They said the child’s body, including the head, bore several injury marks. Further investigation is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out