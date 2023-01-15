Seven-year-old girl run over by train in Chandigarh

A seven-year-old girl was run over by a train on the railway tracks near Industrial Area, Phase 1, on Friday.

After being alerted about the accident, the Government Railway Police (GRP) had initially found only the child’s severed left foot near the railway track on Friday night, but were unable to trace her.

On resuming the search on Saturday morning, the child was found dead in the nearby bushes.

The deceased was identified as Madhu, whose family hails from Bihar and lives in Ram Darbar.

GRP station house officer (SHO) Manisha Devi said they had sent the body to the mortuary at the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula. She said the post-mortem examination will be conducted on Sunday, following which further legal proceedings will be initiated.

Police officials said preliminary investigation suggested that the girl was thrown into the bushes after being hit by the train. However, the autopsy report will clarify the exact cause of death.

They said the child’s body, including the head, bore several injury marks. Further investigation is underway.