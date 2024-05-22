Severe heatwave conditions likely to continue in Punjab till May 25: IMD

The India meteorological department (IMD) has further extended severe heatwave warning for Punjab. The weather department issued a red alert warning on Tuesday extending it till May 25 as the prevailing severe heatwave conditions are expected to continue. According to the IMD, Bathinda, which recorded a maximum temperature of 46.6 degrees Celsius, was the hottest place in the state on Tuesday.

“We don’t see any relief from the sweltering heat anytime soon. We have to extend the red alert warning as severe heatwave conditions continue. This is very unusual. In the past, Punjab saw severe heatwave conditions for only a couple of days. This year, it has been prevailing since May 16,” said AK Singh, director, IMD, Chandigarh.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to the IMD, Bathinda, which recorded a maximum temperature of 46.6 degrees Celsius, was the hottest place in the state on Tuesday. “Though heatwave conditions prevailed over the state, there was a slight dip in the average maximum temperature on Tuesday due to strong winds. However, the maximum temperature will further rise from tomorrow,” said IMD officials.

The IMD data suggests that there was a drop of 1.1 degrees Celsius over the past 24 hours; however, it was still 4.1 degrees above normal.

The IMD officials said that severe heatwave conditions would spread further from the western Malwa region to the Majha region, especially Amritsar and Tarn Taran, from May 23.

Rise in diarrhoea and vomiting cases

Following the rise in temperature over the past few days, there has been a substantial increase in diarrhoea and vomiting cases across the state. Doctors said the count of patients in OPDs has gone up over the past week.

Dr Sumeet Singh, nodal officer of the climate change and environment programme, explained that heat exhaustion leads to vomiting. As for diarrhoea, rising temperatures reduce the shelf life of cooked non-refrigerated food due to the rapid propagation of bacteria such as escherichia coli, dysentery bacillus, salmonella, and vibrio cholerae. Therefore, the number of cases of infective diarrhoea increases with rising temperatures.