Severe heatwave sears Chandigarh as mercury crosses 40°C, IMD issues orange alert
The city reeled under a severe heat wave on Sunday as the mercury shot past 40.1°C, the highest it has gone this year.
With the weather expected to be on similar lines over the next two days, Met officials have sounded an orange alert (for severe heatwave) on Monday and yellow alert (for heatwave) on Tuesday.
A severe heatwave is declared in this region when the maximum temperature goes 6.5 degrees above normal or crosses 47°C. On Sunday, the maximum temperature was 7°C above normal.
A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature goes beyond 40°C and 4.5°C to 6.4°C above normal.
While the maximum temperature had gone beyond 4.5°C on several occasions in the last few days, a heatwave wasn’t declared earlier because the maximum temperature hadn’t crossed 40°C.
IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “We had expected heatwave conditions to start around this time due to the prolonged dry spell and south westerlies active in the region. Similar temperature is expected on Monday but it is likely to dip slightly from Tuesday for a couple of days due to the influence of the fresh Western Disturbance (WD) in the region.”
While the WD is unlikely to bring rain to the city, the hilly areas may see showers.
The city had seen the previous high of the season on April 8 when the day temperature had reached 39.6°C.
The minimum temperature also increased slightly from 20.3°C on Saturday to 20.5°C on Sunday, 3.2°C above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 40°C and 41°C while minimum temperature will remain between 21°C and 22°C.
-
‘Over 15k in Delhi have signed up for state govt’s yoga programme’
The Delhi government's 'Dilli Ki Yogshala', an initiative to provide free yoga training on demand in neighbourhoods has seen over 15,000 enrolments since its launch in December last year, with over 9,500 people availing the service in different parts of Delhi everyday. A Delhi government official said that so far, over 15,200 people from across Delhi have registered for the yoga classes and currently, around 9,500 people are getting trained in yoga everyday.
-
6 more infected with Covid in Chandigarh tricity area
As many as six fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in the tricity on Sunday. Of these, three were reported from Mohali while two were in Chandigarh and one in Panchkula. A day before, the three cities had reported eight cases in all. In Mohali, one case was reported from Mohali urban, while two cases surfaced from Dera Bassi. In Chandigarh, the infected patients are residents of Sectors 7 and 21.
-
Man out for family dinner in Mohali injured in late-night firing
A Ropar resident, who was out for dinner with the victim, Harvinder's family, was critically injured in a late night firing incident in the parking lot of the busy Phase-5 market in Mohali. The incident took place around 10.15pm. The miscreants also made off with the victim's car. The victim has been identified as a resident of Ropar, Harvinder Singh. As per eyewitnesses, an accomplice of the assailants was also injured and was helped into the car.
-
Missing for six days, 9-year-old boy found murdered in Ludhiana
A nine-year-old boy, who had been missing for six days, was found dead in a vacant plot near Advanced Training Institute on Gill Road on Sunday evening. From the state of decomposition, police estimate that the victim, Pardeep Kumar of Daba Road, had died around three-four days ago. The victim's father, Raja Ram, the father of the victim, said that his son had gone missing on April 4 under mysterious circumstances.
-
Crane removed from Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway after 26 hours
A crane that caught fire on the airport-bound carriageway of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway just before the Delhi airport's Terminal 3 on Saturday, holding commuters up in traffic for hours, was removed from the stretch on Sunday after 26 hours. The process led vehicles to pile up, resulting in crawling traffic for nearly two hours. Regular commuters travelling between Delhi and Gurugram said the stretch has always been a problem area.
