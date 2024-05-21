Sewer lines laid sans connections in Ludhiana’s Aliwal village: Residents

The residents of Aliwal village allege that despite sewer lines being laid ahead of the assembly elections in 2022, they have not been given connections, leading to clogged drains. They added that overflowing of these drains has also caused damage to the road. The lines have neither been connected to the houses generating waste, nor to the sewage treatment plants, they said. Locals allege open drains have become breeding grounds for mosquitoes in Ludhiana’s Aliwal village. (Mainsh/HT)

The pungent smell emanating from the drains is unbearable, and the overflowing drains have become breeding grounds for mosquitoes that cause diseases such as malaria and dengue.

Villagers said that the bad roads damage their vehicles and cause delays in reaching hospitals and other critical facilities.

Kaka Singh, a village elder, said, “The roads need to be repaired as they connect us to the city and healthcare facilities. Lives have been lost as ambulances could not reach hospitals in time.”

The dharamshala in the village is in shambles as well, adding to the resentment among locals. In villages, the poor often rely on dharamshalas for shelter.

According to the school-going children in the village, they often take a detour to reach the school to avoid the stench.

Another villager Gurdev Singh alleged that politicians or authorities concerned pay no heed to their requests for sewerage connections. “It is a waste of public funds,” he said.

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC development) Anmol Singh Dhaliwal said, “I have directed the officer concerned to send a report. We will resolve the problems as soon as possible.”