Sexual harassment allegations against Jind SP: 7 cops record statements before women’s panel chief

Seven women cops, who received adverse annual confidential report (ACR) when IPS officer Sumit Kumar was serving as Jind superintendent of police (SP), appeared before the Haryana women commission chairperson Renu Bhatia in Faridabad on Thursday to record their statements on the sexual harassment allegations against the officer. Haryana women commission chairperson Renu Bhatia said urged women personnel to appear before commission if they were harassed by the Jind SP. (STOCK IMAGE)

Bhatia told the media that the seven women personnel denied being harassed by the SP.

“We had summoned all eight women personnel whose ACR was adversely affected when the accused was serving as Jind SP. Seven women appeared before the panel, while one was absent, citing health reasons. These women said they were not harassed by the SP and there was no particular reason for receiving an adverse ACR,” the women’s commission chief said.

She added, “However, we have not given a clean to the IPS officer. ADGP Mamta Singh is probing the case and we urge women cops to appear before us, if the IPS officer has harassed them.”

Hunt on for social activist

Bhatia further said that social activist Sunil Kapoor, who is under the scanner as the complaint against the Jind SP was made using an email ID created using a wi-fi connection registered in his name, is yet to be arrested.

“Eight days have passed since the Hisar police booked Kapoor. We will investigate why did he send the complaint to police and the chief minister. Was it done under someone’s influence. The truth will come out after Kapoor’s arrest,” she said.