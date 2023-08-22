Sexual harassment case: File response within two weeks: CAT to education dept

A Jammu bench of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) headed by member (J) Suresh Kumar Monga on Tuesday directed the education department to file its response within a period of two weeks in a case pertaining to alleged sexual harassment of a female teacher by a principal of a government school at Ramban. The CAT took serious note of a fresh miscellaneous application moved by the aggrieved teacher. The teacher had placed on record video footages of the protest demonstrations on the streets and interviews given to web news portals and protests on school premises allegedly engineered by the principal as a part of vilification campaign against her. (Representational image)

Advocate Supriya Chouhan, who appeared for the aggrieved teacher, pointed out that despite the clear directions of by the CAT, the magisterial enquiry has not been conducted into the allegations of sexual harassment against the delinquent principal nor any reply has been filed by the education department.

After considering the submissions, the CAT member directed the education department to file its response to the miscellaneous application within a period of two weeks.

At this stage, AAG Sudesh Magotra submitted that the magisterial enquiry was in progress and its findings will be placed on record on the next date of hearing. Accordingly, the CAT granted two weeks further time to file their respective written statements to the original application.