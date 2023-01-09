Sexual harassment case: Haryana minister Sandeep Singh grilled for seven hours

Haryana minister, who was divested of the charge of sports and youth affairs, Sandeep Singh was questioned by police for around seven hours on charges of harassing a female coach. His lawyer said two of his phones have been sealed after a long interrogation by police on Sunday.

“He was questioned by police for around seven hours yesterday. His two phones sealed by police. He has submitted documentary proof. He is cooperating with police & wants a fair probe to take place,” D Sabharwal, the lawyer, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Read| A week after FIR, Sandeep Singh divested of sports portfolio

Haryana Min Sandeep Singh alleged sexual harassment case | He was questioned by police for around 7 hours y'day.His 2 phones sealed by police. He has submitted documentary proof.He is cooperating with police & wants a fair probe to take place: D Sabharwal, Sandeep Singh's counsel pic.twitter.com/abann6HzaA — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

Sandeep Singh has been been booked in a sexual harassment case followed by a female coach's complaint. She also alleged Haryana Police of “pressurising” her and that chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar is trying to influence the investigation. The minister earlier stepped down from his position as a sports and youth affairs minister in a bid to cooperate with the investigation and pacify public outrage. He was officially divested of his position on January 7.

Feamale coach's lawyer Vrinda Grover earlier pointed out that Singh was not arrested despite being charged under Section 354 and 354B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which are non-bailable charges. The Chandigarh Police added another charge for insulting the modesty of a woman over previous charges.

The Special Investigating Team (SIT) has taken clothes of the woman for forensic examination during the investigation. The clothes are the one which she was wearing and were torn in one of her encounters with the minister. Police has also sought CCTV footage and sent the same for forensic examination along with the woman coach’s phone.