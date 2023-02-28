Sexual harassment case: Woman coach urges SIT to expedite investigation

The junior woman athletics coach of Haryana, who levelled sexual harassment allegations against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh, has urged the SIT of the Chandigarh Police to expedite the investigation in the matter. The junior woman coach of Haryana, who levelled sexual harassment allegations against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh, has urged the SIT of the Chandigarh Police to expedite the investigation in the matter. (HT File Photo)

In a letter to SIT head deputy superintendent of police (east) Palak Goel, she has demanded that the accused be arrested. She has claimed that the accused not only is trying to influence the investigations but also pressuring her to compromise or to withdraw the complaint.

Even after two months, the special investigation team (SIT) is yet to file chargesheet in the case against Haryana minister.

A junior coach had accused Haryana minister of sexually harassing her. The junior coach, who took part in the Rio Olympics, was recruited under the government’s outstanding sportspersons scheme in September.

The SIT, looking into complaint is headed by deputy superintendent of police (east) Palak Goel, also included inspectors Usha Rani and Ranjeet Singh.

The Chandigarh Police on December 31 had registered a case under Sections 354, 354-A, 354-B, 342 and 506 of the IPC in Police Station, Sector 26, Chandigarh, against Sandeep Singh. Later, police added Section 509 of IPC in the FIR.

The former Indian hockey team captain Sandeep Singh has been questioned by the SIT, but the woman has been demanding that attempt to rape sections be invoked and he be arrested.