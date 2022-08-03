SFJ’s Pannun again issues threat to Himachal CM
US-based banned pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has again issued a threat to Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and announced a reward of $125,000 for stopping him from raising Tiranga in Shimla on India’s 75th Independence Day.
In an e-mail sent to media houses, SFJ’s general counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said that “Shimla will be the capital of independent Punjab and Sikh sovereignists will raise Khalistani flags there”.
He urged the people of Himachal to refrain from raising the tricolour on August 15.
“The issue is between Sikhs and India and since Modi government is determined to use violence, people of Himachal should stay out of this conflict,” Pannun said.
He said that the SJF had released the map of areas earmarked for secession from India through the Khalistan Referendum on July 26, 2022, and Shimla was declared as the future capital of Sikh homeland Khalistan.
SFJ’s map encompasses the areas of pre-1966 Punjab, which include Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Sikh majority areas of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, he added.
Pannun had issued a similar threat ahead of the Independence Day last year after which an FIR was registered at the cyber crime police station in Shimla under IPC sections 124 (sedition), 153-A (act prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 506 (intimidation), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and other sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, besides Section 66 of IT Act, 2000.
Gobind Sagar lake tragedy: Seven victims cremated in Banur amid sea of mourners
Seven burning pyres and resounding grief-stricken wailing – the cremation ground at Banur had never seen a similar sight before. Amid shock, disbelief and tears, family members of the seven pilgrims who drowned in the Gobind Sagar lake in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Monday performed their last rites on Tuesday afternoon. All seven victims, six of whom were teenagers, were residents of Meera Shah Colony in Banur and belonged to the Baazigar community.
Teen, brother held for attacking family of four in Chandigarh’s Maloya
A 17-year-old boy and his brother have been apprehended for attacking a man and his family members after he confronted them for stalking and harassing his daughters in Maloya on Sunday. Police said the juvenile's brother, Rinku, had led the attack that comprised multiple youths. In his complaint to the police, a resident of Maloya said the accused youths had been harassing his aunt's daughters. On Sunday, their father checked them from doing this.
Ambala Cantt: With one scanner for three gates, railway station security leaves lot to be desired
Ambala Spread across nearly four sq km with a large rail depot, the Ambala Cantonment railway station, a major junction in northern India has three entry gates for passengers, but only one baggage scanner. The three entry gates include one next to the unreserved ticketing counter — the only one with a baggage scanner manned by two Railway Protection Force personnel, another at the enquiry counter and the third near the escalators and lift section.
Long-pending policy matters: After SC rap, Chandigarh adviser, MHA joint secy to meet on Aug 8
Castigated by the Supreme Court over Chandigarh's long-pending policy matters, the UT adviser and the joint secretary, Union ministry of home affairs, are set to meet on August 8 in an attempt to iron them out. A senior UT Official said, “The relevant documents have already been submitted with MHA. All issues raised during the SC hearings and other pending issues will be taken up.”
‘Jittery’ top Mohali govt doctors want to hang up boots
As many as four senior government doctors, including three senior medical officers (SMOs) of Mohali and Fatehgarh Sahib, have applied for voluntary retirement scheme, posing worries for the already staff-short health departments of the two districts. In Mohali, among the three SMOs choosing to retire early is Dr Maninder Kaur, the wife of former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's younger brother.
