SGPC accuses Punjab government of ‘altering Golden Temple’ image in an ad

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president, Harjinder Singh Dhami, on Saturday condemned the Punjab government for altering the image of Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple) through computer-generated techniques in an advertisement issued to solicit suggestions regarding upcoming centenary commemorations. 'This act by the government is a serious affront to Sikh sentiments,' said SGPC President, Harjinder Singh Dhami.(HT Photo)

“This act by the government is a serious affront to Sikh sentiments. Before publishing any image related to the Sikh faith, the government should have consulted the SGPC,” Dhami said, adding that Harmandar Sahib is the spiritual centre of Sikh devotion.

“By presenting an AI-generated distorted image, the advertisement has not only disrespected Sikh reverence and belief but has also made a shallow attempt to diminish the spiritual aura of Darbar Sahib, which resides in the soul of every Sikh,” Dhami added.

Also Read | After Rajoana’s objection, SGPC puts decision on Manmohan’s portrait on hold

The SGPC chief further stated that despite hundreds of authentic images of Harmandar Sahib being available on the internet, the government’s decision to distort one through digital manipulation is deeply painful.

Also Read | Akal Takht pardons Sikh preacher Dhadrianwale

“The government should issue a clear explanation and offer an immediate apology,” he said and clarified that organising centenary events is the responsibility of the Sikh body, the SGPC. “The government’s role is to support development in cities associated with the gurus, improve infrastructure, and collaborate with the SGPC to appropriately establish commemorative memorials.”