Akal Takht pardons Sikh preacher Dhadrianwale

Amritsar : The Akal Takht on Wednesday pardoned prominent Sikh preacher Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale for his controversial remarks on Sikh principles and traditions. The Sikh clergy also lifted the ban on his religious discourses and participation in public congregations, nearly five years after directing a community-wide boycott.

The ban against Dhadrianwale was imposed on August 24, 2020, after a Sikh clergy sub-committee found some of his statements objectionable. The community was instructed at the time not to attend or host his events or share his videos.

Dhadrianwale appeared in person before the Akal Takht and submitted a written apology during a meeting chaired by acting Akal Takht jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj. The clergy, including Harmandar Sahib granthi Giani Rajdeep Singh, Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Baba Tek Singh Dhanaula, Takht Kesgarh Sahib head granthi Giani Joginder Singh and Akal Takht granthi Giani Gurbakhshish Singh, deliberated over the apology and announced its acceptance.

In their official decree, the clergy instructed Dhadrianwale to strictly follow the Sikh “rehat maryada”, adhere to Sikh traditions and avoid making derogatory comments against Sikh institutions or sacred sarovars. He was also directed to approach the Akal Takht directly in case of any future disagreements related to Sikh preaching.

During the pronouncement, Dhadrianwale stood before the Takht with folded hands and publicly accepted the decision unconditionally. As a symbolic act of atonement, he offered karah parshad worth ₹501, marking his formal return to the Sikh mainstream.

Speaking to the media later, Dhadrianwale emphasised the need for renewed religious efforts to counter large-scale religious conversions and rising drug abuse in Punjab. “To counter this, intensification of Sikh preaching is the need of the hour,” he said, acknowledging the Akal Takht’s recent “Dharam Parchar” initiative and his invitation to participate in it.

“I have apologised for the mistakes I committed knowingly or unknowingly while speaking in the congregations,” he added.

Dhadrianwale also called on Damdami Taksal chief Harnam Singh Dhumma to issue a public apology for the 2016 attack on his cavalcade in Ludhiana, in which his close aide Bhupinder Singh was killed. Though the assailants were never identified, Dhadrianwale has consistently accused Dhumma of involvement, a claim that has fuelled years of conflict between the two factions.

Wednesday’s developments come weeks after Giani Gargaj extended an invitation to Dhadrianwale on April 21 to clarify his position and rejoin the mainstream.

In a related move, former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Harwinder Singh Sarna also appeared at the Akal Takht to apologise for previous remarks made against Sikh clergy and scholars.

Office-bearers of Canadian

gurdwara suspended

The Akal Takht has ordered the suspension of the president, secretary and treasurer of Gurdwara Baba Buddha Ji, Hamilton, Canada, over allegations of harassment of Parminderpal Kaur, widow of Sikh martyr Gurpreet Singh, a native of Ludhiana. The Takht has also summoned Sant Singh, president of the Hamilton gurdwara.