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SGPC asks Akal Takht to take call on withdrawal of Rajoana’s mercy plea

The development comes nearly three weeks after Rajoana wrote to the Akal Takht and the gurdwara body, urging them to withdraw the mercy plea filed with the President within 10 days.

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 07:06 am IST
By Surjit Singh, Amritsar
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The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Monday approached the Akal Takht seeking guidance on whether to withdraw the petition for commutation of the death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana, convicted in the assassination of former chief minister Beant Singh, following his repeated request.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami

The development comes nearly three weeks after Rajoana wrote to the Akal Takht and the gurdwara body, urging them to withdraw the mercy plea filed with the President within 10 days.

Earlier in 2023, too, Rajoana had written to the Akal Takht jathedar and appealed to withdraw his mercy petition.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, after the executive committee meeting here, said, “The petition was filed under the directives of Akal Takht. However, the central government has consistently adopted an uncooperative stance on the matter. Since it was filed under the orders of Akal Takht, the executive committee has now decided to request guidance and directions from Akal Takht on the matter. Whatever directive is received, the SGPC will abide by it.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Surjit Singh

Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran.

sgpc beant singh death sentence akal takht balwant singh rajoana
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / SGPC asks Akal Takht to take call on withdrawal of Rajoana’s mercy plea
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / SGPC asks Akal Takht to take call on withdrawal of Rajoana’s mercy plea
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