SGPC asks Akal Takht to take call on withdrawal of Rajoana’s mercy plea

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Monday approached the Akal Takht seeking guidance on whether to withdraw the petition for commutation of the death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana, convicted in the assassination of former chief minister Beant Singh, following his repeated request.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami

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The development comes nearly three weeks after Rajoana wrote to the Akal Takht and the gurdwara body, urging them to withdraw the mercy plea filed with the President within 10 days.

Earlier in 2023, too, Rajoana had written to the Akal Takht jathedar and appealed to withdraw his mercy petition.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, after the executive committee meeting here, said, “The petition was filed under the directives of Akal Takht. However, the central government has consistently adopted an uncooperative stance on the matter. Since it was filed under the orders of Akal Takht, the executive committee has now decided to request guidance and directions from Akal Takht on the matter. Whatever directive is received, the SGPC will abide by it.”

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{{^usCountry}} Rajoana, a former Punjab Police constable, is on death row for the 1995 assassination of the former Punjab CM. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajoana, a former Punjab Police constable, is on death row for the 1995 assassination of the former Punjab CM. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Rajoana was sentenced to death in July 2007 for his role in the 1995 car bomb attack outside the Punjab civil secretariat that killed Beant Singh and 16 others. After the high court confirmed the punishment, his execution was scheduled for March 31, 2012, but was stayed three days earlier by the then UPA government following a mercy petition filed by the SGPC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajoana was sentenced to death in July 2007 for his role in the 1995 car bomb attack outside the Punjab civil secretariat that killed Beant Singh and 16 others. After the high court confirmed the punishment, his execution was scheduled for March 31, 2012, but was stayed three days earlier by the then UPA government following a mercy petition filed by the SGPC. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dhami also informed that approval has been granted to constitute a sub-committee to plan programmes for the 650th birth anniversary of Bhagat Ravidas. Discussions were also held regarding the 400th foundation day celebrations of Kiratpur Sahib, scheduled from April 29 to May 1. Additionally, the executive committee approved financial assistance of ₹1 lakh each for the families of devotees who died in a road accident near Fatehgarh Sahib while returning from Anandpur Sahib. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhami also informed that approval has been granted to constitute a sub-committee to plan programmes for the 650th birth anniversary of Bhagat Ravidas. Discussions were also held regarding the 400th foundation day celebrations of Kiratpur Sahib, scheduled from April 29 to May 1. Additionally, the executive committee approved financial assistance of ₹1 lakh each for the families of devotees who died in a road accident near Fatehgarh Sahib while returning from Anandpur Sahib. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Surjit Singh ...Read More Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran. Read Less

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