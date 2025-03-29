SGPC clears 1,386-cr budget, focus on new sarais, preaching

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday passed a ₹1,386.47-crore budget for the financial year 2025-26, a 9.95% increased as compared to the previous fiscal. SGPC general secretary Sher Singh Mandwala delivered the budget speech. (HT Photo)

SGPC general secretary Sher Singh Mandwala delivered the budget speech. Talking to reporters after the session, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the budget is a reflection of the devotees’ feeling and special care has been taken for their convenience. He said efforts will be made to achieve better results by building new sarais (inns), improving health and education services and introducing reforms in religious preaching. He said that ₹110 crore have been earmarked for the ‘Dharam Prachar Committee’ and ₹1,062 crore have been set aside for gurdwaras.

Dhami added that special funds have been arranged for the general board fund, trust fund, education, sports and printing presses. He added that ₹4.95 crore have been allocated for Panthic welfare works, ₹8.4 crore for free education to Sikh children, ₹3.09 crore for sports, ₹1.5 crore for disaster relief and ₹44 lakh have been allocated for free dispensaries established in gurdwaras.

Dhami said ₹2.63 crore have been reserved for the ongoing ‘Nishchai Academy’, aimed at preparing Sikh youngsters for competitive exams and ₹1.95 crore have been allocated for kakaars (symbols of faith) for Amrit Sanchar.

He said ₹1.14 crore have been set aside for preaching campaigns, ₹60 lakh for matters related to Sikh prisoners, ₹60 lakh for Sikligar Sikhs, ₹2.50 crore for fees of Amritdhari students, ₹2 crore for free education to Amritdhari girls, ₹8 crore for Miri Piri Medical College in Haryana and ₹8 crore have been allocated for the Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University in Fatehgarh Sahib.

Dhami said the primary source of the funds are donations sangat and Daswandh (money presented by devotees). He said that for the last two to three years, an increase has been recorded from the estimated amount of the budget, which is a result of adjusting the expenses according to the need and regularising them.