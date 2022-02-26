SGPC condemns ‘denial of admission’ to Sikh boy by Karnataka school
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Saturday termed the alleged denial of admission to a six-year-old Sikh boy by a private school in Karnataka’s Mangaluru as an attack on religious freedom of the community. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami has also reportedly written to the Karnataka chief minister (CM), seeking an appointment to discuss the issue.
According to local media reports, the district child welfare committee, Mangaluru, has sought a report on the incident, wherein a Sikh boy who was wearing a “patka” (turban) was denied admission by a private school.
Dhami said earlier a college in Bengaluru had also asked a 17-year-old Amritdhari Sikh girl not to attend classes wearing a turban, citing the Karnataka high court (HC)’s interim order against religious outfits in educational institutes.
Amid the hijab row, the Karnataka government on February 5 banned such clothes in schools and colleges that were “against law and order”. On February 10, the HC temporarily banned all religious outfits as it heard petitions challenging the restrictions.
“The religious freedom of Sikhs is being suppressed in Karnataka and this cannot be tolerated,” said Dhami, adding that the two incidents concerning Sikh students were in violation of the constitution of the country, as it gives the right to religious freedom to everyone.
The SGPC president said Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai should take concrete steps to stop such incidents against Sikhs. He said a delegation of the apex gurdwara body will soon meet Bommai to discuss these issues, and a letter has been sent to him to seek an appointment.
Dhami also took exception to a recent letter from the South Delhi municipal corporation’s education committee chairperson to all zonal officers against allowing religious attire in schools. Calling the incident “unfortunate”, the SGPC chief said: “In the name of differences and inequality among students, religious concerns and rights are being violated. The Government of India should issue strict instructions to every state to make it clear that religious sentiments and anyone’s freedom should not be harmed.”
