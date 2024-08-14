 SGPC elections: Harjinder Dhami asks poll panel chief to ensure registration of eligible Sikh voters - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Aug 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SGPC elections: Harjinder Dhami asks poll panel chief to ensure registration of eligible Sikh voters

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 14, 2024 06:42 AM IST

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami submitted a letter to Justice Saron and asked him to take notice of votes being registered without verification by government officials during the ongoing registration process, ignoring the rules and demanded action against officials who indulged in irregularities.

A delegation of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) led by its president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Tuesday met chief commissioner, gurdwara elections, Justice (retired) SS Saron, asking him to ensure the registration of eligible Sikh voters for the SGPC elections in a transparent matter.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that Sikhs are complaining that the prescribed rules for voter registration for the gurdwara elections are being ignored. (HT File)
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that Sikhs are complaining that the prescribed rules for voter registration for the gurdwara elections are being ignored. (HT File)

Dhami submitted a letter to Justice Saron and asked him to take notice of votes being registered without verification by government officials during the ongoing registration process, ignoring the rules and demanded action against officials who indulged in irregularities.

The last time elections were held in 2011, and the House became functional in 2016. Owing to a pending case in the Supreme Court challenging the rights of Sehajdhari Sikhs, taking over by the House elected in 2011 was delayed. The House then took over in 2016 after Parliament amended the Gurdwara Act 1925 putting its stamp over the denial of voting rights to Sehajdhari Sikhs.

Earlier, July 31 was the last date for enrolling as a voter, which has now been extended to September 16 this year.

Dhami said that Sikhs are complaining that the prescribed rules for voter registration for the gurdwara elections are being ignored. “Government employees are registering votes while ignoring the rules by picking up names from the voter lists of Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha,” said Dhami.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / SGPC elections: Harjinder Dhami asks poll panel chief to ensure registration of eligible Sikh voters
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On