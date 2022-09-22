SGPC fears ‘forcible possession’ of gurdwaras in Haryana

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday said that if any policy of forcible possession is adopted for taking over the management of gurdwara sahibs in Haryana, the respective state government will be responsible for the same.

He said that the Supreme Court judgment on Tuesday in the case of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014, does not mean that there is no legal recourse left after the same. He said the legal remedies in the case are still present under which the SGPC is going to file a review petition in the apex court and discussions are also being held with legal experts.

The SGPC president said, “The government’s policy of forcibly taking possessions of the management of gurdwaras would not be right and we are getting information that the BJP government of Haryana is following this policy.”

He said that today (on Wednesday), he tried to meet Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, but unfortunately, he did not consider it “important”.

“This shows how conspiracies against Sikh institutions are going on in the country,” said Dhami. He said the Haryana government should not proceed under the policy of “forcible possessions” of gurdwaras.