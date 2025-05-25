SGPC panel to visit Takht Patna Sahib to settle dispute

A Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) delegation will visit Takht Sri Patna Sahib and hold a discussion with the management there to settle the dispute, a Sikh body spokesperson said on Saturday. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami .

A row erupted after Takht Patna Sahib when Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhism, pointed to defiance of its 2022 decree which had ordered an assessment of Patna Sahib jathedar Baldev Singh’s Gurbani recitation skills and the transfer of granthi Gurdial Singh.

On May 21, the Panj Pyaras of Takht Patna Sahib declared acting Akal Takht jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj and Takht Damdama Sahib head Tek Singh Dhanaula “tankhaiya” (guilty of religious misconduct) for actions that allegedly hurt the sanctity and dignity of the Takht Patna Sahib.

As the confrontation escalated, Panj Pyaras of three Punjab-based temporal seats— Akal Takht, Takht Kesgarh Sahib and Takht Damdama Sahib—passed resolutions against the move.

“SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami constituted a delegation, which includes SGPC’s senior vice-president Raghujit Singh Virk, member Bhai Gurcharan Singh Grewal and Gurbachan Singh Karmuwala will visit Patna. SGPC assistant secretary Jaswinder Singh Jassi has been appointed as the coordinator of this delegation, the spokesperson added.

Providing further details, Satbir Singh, officer on special duty (OSD) to SGPC’s chief secretary Kulwant Singh Mannan, said that the delegation would travel to Takht Sri Harmandar Ji Patna Sahib soon to hold discussions with its management committee and the Panj Pyaras.