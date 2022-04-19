SGPC raises concern over ‘disappearance’ of Pakistan’s first Sikh cop
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Tuesday raised concern over the alleged disappearance of Pakistan’s first Sikh police officer Gulab Singh Shaheen, calling it an act of repression against minorities in the neighbouring country.
Condemning “injustice and excesses” on the Sikhs in Pakistan, SGPC president Harjinder Singh said in the past too, there have been such “unfortunate” incidents, making it clear that the minority community is not safe there.
“This phenomenon is not right and the government of any country is responsible for the safety of the people of all communities. The abduction of Gulab Singh Shaheen at an undisclosed location is a matter of fear among Sikhs in Pakistan and the Pakistan government should immediately disclose his whereabouts,” said the head of the Sikhs’ apex gurdwara body while referring to some purported media reports in Pakistan.
Even in 2018, Shaheen had posted a video alleging that he was roughed up and forcibly evicted from his house in Lahore, following a property dispute with the government.
-
85 cases in Mumbai, highest in two months
Mumbai Mumbai reported 85 cases, the highest in two months, while Maharashtra reported the highest cases for the month of April at 137 on Tuesday. In the 19 days between April 1 and 18, the state has clocked 2,024 cases, while during the same period in 2020, 3,346 cases were recorded. Maharashtra has been reporting fewer than 200 cases for the last 25 days. It also saw three deaths, taking the toll to 1,47,820.
-
J&K’s security situation much better than before: DGP
DGP Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir is much better than before and attributed the improvement to successful conduct of counter-terror operations in the region. Our policy is not to buy peace in J&K, but establish it: LG J & K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinhaid the government's policy is not to buy peace, but to establish an everlasting one by destroying the entire eco-system of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.
-
Delhi records 632 fresh Covid-19 cases, no death; positivity rate at 4.42%
Delhi on Tuesday reported 632 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero deaths in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate dropped to 4.42 per cent from 7.72 per cent even as the city had recorded 501 new cases a day before. The active cases stand at 1,274, the Delhi health bulletin shows. On Monday, the national capital recorded 501 fresh cases, 16 less than the previous day.
-
11 people returning after immersion of ashes die in Rajasthan road accident
Eleven members of a family were killed and seven injured on Tuesday when the pickup truck they were travelling in crashed into a tractor-trolley in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, police said. Among the 11 dead are two teenagers, Arpit (15) and Naresh (16), and two women, Savitri (45) and Rajbala (35). “Anguished by the tragic accident in Jhunjhunu. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.
-
2008 Malegaon bomb blast: Victim’s father urges HC to cancel trial judge’s transfer
The father of a victim in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast has requested the Chief Justice of Bombay high court to cancel the transfer of special National Investigation Agency court judge PR Sitre, who is presiding over the trial in the case. In a letter to the Chief Justice through his lawyer, 62-year-old Nisar Bilal, advocate Shahid Nadeem said the special judge had examined 100 prosecution witnesses in the case.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics