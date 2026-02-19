SGPC reduced to servitude to one family: Bains

Terming the revelations by Giani Raghbir Singh extremely alarming and those that pointed to a deep-rooted crisis in the SGPC, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Punjab cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains said they were not routine accusations but evidence of how the supreme Sikh body had drifted from its foundational principles and been reduced to the control of a single family. The allegations must be investigated through a high-level and impartial inquiry, said Punjab cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains. (ANI file photo)

Referring to disclosures about the alleged sale of gurdwara land and the disappearance of sacred saroops, Bains said the developments had shaken the Sikh sangat worldwide. He said, “When a respected former Akal Takht jathedar raises questions on corruption and nepotism, it reflects a situation that has gone beyond internal differences, demanding urgent scrutiny.”

“It is shameful that the institution entrusted with safeguarding the interests of the Panth has been reduced to a centre of servitude to one family and a platform to fulfil their political interests,” said Bains in a video message.

“Today the SGPC, instead of becoming the voice of the Sikh Panth, is being run by the Badal family through remote control. Attempts to turn the Panth’s property into private treasuries will no longer be tolerated,” he said.

Demanding a thorough probe, Bains said, “All these serious allegations must be investigated through a high-level and impartial inquiry so that the truth can be brought clearly before the sangat. The SGPC must be freed from the control of one family so that the institution can once again work for the welfare of the entire Sikh Panth in accordance with its glorious history.”