SGPC relocates holy saroops of Guru Granth Sahib in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

Amid heightening tension between India and Pakistan, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday started shifting holy saroops of Guru Granth Sahib from gurdwaras near the border areas of Dera Baba Nanak and Galarhi in Punjab’s border district of Gurdaspur to the historic Gurdwara Sri Tahli Sahib in a safer location. Sikh priests and devotees taking part in an ‘ardas (prayer)’ at Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar district on Friday for the restoration of peace amid the India-Pakistan conflict. (PTI Photo)

Satnam Singh, the manager of Sri Darbar Sahib gurdwara at Dera Baba Nanak, said, “We have initiated the process on the request of the sangat (Sikh community) of the border villages that are not safe amid the ongoing conflict. We are in the process of respectfully shifting the saroop from our gurdwara near the Kartarpur Corridor. A team of SGPC sewadars (volunteers) took the saroop with maryada (Sikh tenets).”

Hours after India launched missile strikes under Operation Sindoor targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the home ministry ordered the closure of the 4-km Kartarpur Corridor at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district on May 7 till further orders. The corridor connects the Dera Baba Nanak shrine to the Darbar Sahib gurdwara at Kartarpur in Narowal district Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

SGPC secretary Partap Singh said the decision to relocate the saroops is a precautionary measure the committee has taken while opening gurdwaras in border areas to accommodate and feed local residents.

As the tension escalated two days ago, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami directed managers of gurdwaras in the border areas to make arrangements for the accommodation and langar (community meals) for people.

The managers of a dozen-odd gurdwaras in Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran have been alerted to ensure accommodation and langar facilities for border residents.