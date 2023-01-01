SGPC seeks strict action against persons who attacked Sikh youth in UP

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Saturday strongly condemned the incident of disrespect of kes (unshorn hair) and kakars (articles of faith) of a Sikh youth in Champatpur village in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh (UP).

He said it was unfortunate that excesses were being committed against minority Sikhs in the country. He said UP incident has seriously hurt the Sikh sentiments and strict action should be taken against the accused. The SGPC chief appealed to UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath to immediately intervene and instruct the local administration to initiate action against the culprits.

He also asked the National Commission for Minorities to make serious efforts to ensure action in such cases. Dhami said the investigation of this case has been assigned to in-charge of the SGPC’s Sikh Mission, Uttarakhand, who will submit a report of the incident. He said that the Sikh body stood with the victim’s family and will leave no stone unturned to ensure strict punishment to the accused.