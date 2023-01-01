Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / SGPC seeks strict action against persons who attacked Sikh youth in UP

SGPC seeks strict action against persons who attacked Sikh youth in UP

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 01, 2023 06:59 AM IST

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami said it was unfortunate that excesses were being committed against minority Sikhs in the country

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Saturday strongly condemned the incident of disrespect of kes (unshorn hair) and kakars (articles of faith) of a Sikh youth in Champatpur village in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh (UP) (File photo)
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Saturday strongly condemned the incident of disrespect of kes (unshorn hair) and kakars (articles of faith) of a Sikh youth in Champatpur village in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh (UP) (File photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Saturday strongly condemned the incident of disrespect of kes (unshorn hair) and kakars (articles of faith) of a Sikh youth in Champatpur village in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh (UP).

He said it was unfortunate that excesses were being committed against minority Sikhs in the country. He said UP incident has seriously hurt the Sikh sentiments and strict action should be taken against the accused. The SGPC chief appealed to UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath to immediately intervene and instruct the local administration to initiate action against the culprits.

He also asked the National Commission for Minorities to make serious efforts to ensure action in such cases. Dhami said the investigation of this case has been assigned to in-charge of the SGPC’s Sikh Mission, Uttarakhand, who will submit a report of the incident. He said that the Sikh body stood with the victim’s family and will leave no stone unturned to ensure strict punishment to the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out