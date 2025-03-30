Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SGPC seeks suggestions on framing rules for Akal Takht jathedar’s appointment

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Mar 30, 2025 07:50 AM IST

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Saturday appealed to all Sikh organizations, scholars and intellectuals residing in India and abroad to send their suggestions regarding the framing of rules for the qualifications, appointment, jurisdiction, responsibilities, and retirement of the Akal Takht jathedar

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Saturday appealed to all Sikh organizations, scholars and intellectuals residing in India and abroad to send their suggestions regarding the framing of rules for the qualifications, appointment, jurisdiction, responsibilities, and retirement of the Akal Takht jathedar.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Saturday appealed to all Sikh organizations, scholars and intellectuals residing in India and abroad to send their suggestions regarding the framing of rules for the qualifications, appointment, jurisdiction, responsibilities, and retirement of the Akal Takht jathedar.
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Saturday appealed to all Sikh organizations, scholars and intellectuals residing in India and abroad to send their suggestions regarding the framing of rules for the qualifications, appointment, jurisdiction, responsibilities, and retirement of the Akal Takht jathedar.

He also appealed to Sikh bodies, including Damdami Taksal, Nihang organizations, global Sikh institutions, Singh Sabhas and societies to send suggestions.

Dhami said the Sikh community has long demanded that service rules be established for the position of the jathedar of Akal Takht, considering the respect and significance of this role.

“In light of this, a resolution for its approval in principle was passed during the SGPC’s budget-related general house meeting held on Friday. According to the sentiment of this resolution, the opinions of all Sikh organisations, institutions and intellectuals are crucial regarding the appointment, tenure, and retirement of the jathedar,” he said.

Therefore, suggestions should be sent to the SGPC by April 20, so that a collective consensus of the community can be formed for the formulation of service rules.

Dhami said that suggestions can be sent to the SGPC either in person or through the official email info@sgpc.net and WhatsApp number 7710136200.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / SGPC seeks suggestions on framing rules for Akal Takht jathedar’s appointment
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On