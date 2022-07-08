SGPC terms three-year jail for sacrilege convicts insufficient
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday welcomed the conviction of three Dera Sacha Sauda followers in the 2015 Moga sacrilege case, but said that just three-year imprisonment granted by court was not enough given the seriousness of the crime.
The case dates back to November 4, 2015, when torn pages of Guru Granth Sahib were found scattered on the streets of Malke village in Moga district, amid a string of similar incidents at Bargari in Faridkot and Gurusar in Bathinda, triggering statewide protests in Punjab. A Moga court on Thursday convicted three dera followers for the crime, while acquitting two others for want of evidence.
While welcoming the conviction, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the government should make provisions for life imprisonment for sacrilege. “People involved in serious cases of sacrilege should be granted life imprisonment, so that no one dares to commit such a crime,” he said.
Pointing to the special investigation team’s final report (SIT) in Bargari sacrilege cases, which was made public last week, Dhami said that it had exposed the role of Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim and his followers and strict action should follow in these cases as well, “so that justice can be delivered to the Sikh community”.
Khaira calls SIT report bogus
Meanwhile, Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Friday termed the final investigation report in Bargari sacrilege cases “bogus”, claiming the SIT had not probed the “political masterminds”. The report has ruled out any political link in the sacrilege cases.
Khaira was talking to media persons after reaching Behbal Kalan, where he joined 2015 police firing victim Krishan Bhagwan Singh’s son Sukhraj Singh, who has been protesting against the delay in justice. The police firing had taken place during a protest against sacrilege cases.
Covid uptick in U.P.: 392 new cases, 2 deaths logged
Uttar Pradesh recorded a slight rise in new Covid-19 cases as 392 more people tested positive on Friday as against 325 a day before, according to the state health department data. Two deaths were also reported. “In the past 24 hours, 346 patients have recovered and till now 20,67,513 patients have recovered in the state,” said Association of International Doctors, secretary-general, Dr Abhishek Shukla. The state has 2,250 active cases now.
U.P.: Bareilly man held for threatening to behead Nupur Sharma in video
Police arrested a 35-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district on Thursday for allegedly threatening in a video clip to behead suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over Nupur Sharma's alleged controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad. As per the police, Nasir also used abusive and offensive words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the video that surfaced on social media platforms on Wednesday night.
YouTube takes down Punjabi singer’s song seeking release of Sikh prisoners
YouTube has taken down Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's song “Rihai”, which calls for the release of Sikh “political prisoners”, following a “legal complaint” by the Indian government. The development comes days after YouTube pulled down slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's song “SYL”, which was released posthumously, following a similar complaint by the Centre. The video is still available on some other YouTube channels.
U.P.: LPG cylinders blast after fire in Kanpur building, none hurt
Panic gripped posh residential cluster Bihari Lal Estate here after five cooking gas cylinders exploded one after the other after a fire broke out on the third floor of a multi-storey building in early hours of Friday, said fire officer Pradeep Sharma. The building was damaged in the explosions but no one was injured. The building, where the fire broke out, houses a coconut oil making factory where cosmetic items are also manufactured.
HC cancels allotment of public land to private persons
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court refused to dismiss a PIL challenging allotment of public utility land to private persons just because the petitioner may have a grudge against the respondent (opposite party). The court ordered cancelling the allotment of the gram sabha land for private use in Hardoi district.
