SGPC to elect new president, office-bearers on November 29

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) will hold its annual general house session on November 29 to elect new office-bearers.

The decision was taken at the SGPC’s executive committee meeting chaired by its chief Bibi Jagir Kaur in Chandigarh on Saturday.

The general house will elect president, senior vice-president, junior vice-president, general secretary, and members of the executive committee at the Teja Singh Samundari Hall, Amritsar.

As per the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, the SGPC president and other office-bearers are elected in November every year, and it is necessary to announce the date of election 21 days in advance.

Disclosing the other important decisions taken at the meeting, Bibi Jagir Kaur said an institution dedicated to the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur would be set up in Tarn Taran to provide free education to 200 Sikh girls.

“The needy and bright Sikh girls from the Majha area would be admitted to this institution and similarly 200 Sikh girls would be provided free education at Mata Gujri Ji College at Kartarpur,” she said.

The SGPC is already providing free education to 200 Sikh girls in Mata Sahib Kaur Girls College at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in the Malwa area, most of whom belong to Jammu and Kashmir. The SGPC would also provide hostel and food to the girls.

The SGPC chief announced ₹1 lakh each to families of three women farmers who were recently killed after being crushed by a tipper at Tikri border and ₹50,000 each to those who received injuries in the accident.

She said the executive committee has also approved to display portrait of former general secretary of SGPC Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Wadala at the Central Sikh Museum.

Printing press to be set up in Canada

The SGPC president said a printing press would be set up in Canada for printing the holy scripture of Guru Granth Sahib. A delegation of the SGPC sent to Canada had submitted its report, according to which the process of setting up a press would start soon. The SGPC delegation held meetings with more than 70 gurdwara management committees in Canada, she said.

After analysing the opinions of each of the committees, a place would be finalised for setting up the printing press in Canada. The land and other facilities have been offered to the press at four places in Canada, and the final decision will be taken after consultation with Akal Takht jathedar. After Canada, efforts would be made to print Guru Granth Sahib in Europe, Australia, and USA, she added.