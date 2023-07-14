Gurbani telecast row: SGPC not to renew agreement with PTC channel from July 24

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Friday said that it would not be renewing its agreement with PTC channel for Gurbani telecast from Golden Temple after the term ends on July 23. The live telecast of the Gurbani will be aired on the SGPC’s YouTube channel from July 24. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Friday announced that the SGPC will launch its own YouTube channel and telecast Gurbani live from the Golden Temple in Amritsar on July 24. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

After presiding over an executive committee meeting in Amritsar, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said, “The Gurbani will be live on SGPC’s YouTube channel, which will start from early morning on July 24. This arrangement will be in place till the satellite channel of the SGPC is launched. All rights of the telecast will be with the SGPC.”

The decision was taken on the recommendation of the sub-committee constituted after Akal Takht’s edict that asked the SGPC to launch its own channel for this purpose.

Since 1998, the SGPC had given the rights to broadcast Gurbani from Golden Temple, the holiest Sikh shrine, to channels, under which the current agreement was with G-Next Media Private Limited (PTC channel). The last agreement was signed on July 24, 2012, for 11 years. Under the ongoing agreement, G-Next Media was to give ₹1 crore annually (with a 10% annual increase) to the education fund of the SGPC. All dues have been deposited so far.

A majority shares of the company is said to be held by the Badal family that is at the helm of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which holds majority in the SGPC general house.

Recently, the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab got the Sikh Gurdwara Amendment Bill, 2023, passed in the assembly to end the “monopoly” of PTC channel and ensuring “free telecast” for all. This move was termed “intolerable interference in Sikh affairs” by the government and organisations, including the SGPC.

On June 26, the SGPC general House rejected this Bill and warned of an agitation if it is not revoked. On the other hand, the Bill has been sent to Punjab governor Banwari Lal Purohit for his approval.