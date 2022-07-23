SGPC to install hoardings of Sikh prisoners at gurdwaras
Following directions of the Akal Takht jathedar, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Saturday decided to install hoardings on the plight of “Bandi Singhs” (Sikh prisoners) at all historical gurdwaras and educational institutions managed by it.
Various Sikh organisations have been demanding the release of Sikh prisoners, who are lodged in Indian jails even after completing their sentences and include 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Devinderpal Singh Bhullar and former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh’s assassin Balwant Singh Rajoana.
During a function at Kiratpur Sahib on Friday, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh had directed the community to oppose the “injustice” being done with these Sikh prisoners and to install big hoardings about them at all gurdwaras and other institutions.
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said on Saturday that these hoardings will be installed at the main entrance of gurdwaras and at suitable places in educational institutions to highlight the “indifferent attitude” adopted by various governments. “The SGPC secretary has been asked to prepare the outline of these hoardings, and the work will be completed soon,” he said.
J’khand unveils new tourism policy, offers incentives for investors
The Jharkhand government Saturday unveiled its tourism policy in the national capital which focuses on environmentally sustainable ecological and religious tourism and invited investments from the private sector, promising them a series of incentives including tax waivers and subsidies, . Unveiling the key features of the policy, state tourism secretary Amitabh Kaushal counted religious tourism, economically sustainable eco tourism and tribal culture as the focus areas of the policy.
Now, RJD’s Jagdanand likens PFI to RSS
Lalu Prasad-led Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD's) Bihar unit president Jagdanand Singh on Saturday likened Popular Front of India to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a comment similar to the one made by Patna police chief M S Dhillon days ago following the arrest of alleged PFI members from Bihar capital. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which regards RSS as its ideological mentor, reacted strongly to his statements.
9-year-old boy dead due to electrocution in Ulhasnagar
A nine-year-old boy who went to swim in a fountain in Ulhasnagar with The boy, Vinod Parivar's friends died due to electrocution after his hand touched an electric pole on Friday evening. Vithalwadi police are investigating the matter and Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation officials are trying to find out the fault and the person responsible in the matter. The boy, Vinod Parivar, was a Class 3 student and a resident of camp No. 4.
Photographer seeks funds to repair bad condition of road in Kalyan
Irked with the bad condition of the Ashele Manere Road in Kalyan, a resident has put up a huge banner on the roadside asking people to contribute money for road repair works as the authorities are not spending any money on it despite several complaints by the residents. Rupesh Sasane, 33, a photographer by profession and who lives in Krishnagar of Ashele Manere village, has been clicking pictures of the pothole-filled road every year.
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to supply treated sewage water to industrial units in MIDC
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will supply treated sewage water from its tertiary treatment plants (TTPs) to the industrial units located in the MIDC region. NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, has assured that the plan would be implemented in a month. NMMC has set up a 20MLD capacity TTPs at Koparkhairane and Airoli. NMMC has signed a MoU with MIDC to supply treated water to the Trans-Thane Creek industrial area units.
