SGPC to install hoardings of Sikh prisoners at gurdwaras

Following directions of the Akal Takht jathedar, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Saturday decided to install hoardings on the plight of “Bandi Singhs” (Sikh prisoners) at all historical gurdwaras and educational institutions managed by it.

Various Sikh organisations have been demanding the release of Sikh prisoners, who are lodged in Indian jails even after completing their sentences and include 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Devinderpal Singh Bhullar and former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh’s assassin Balwant Singh Rajoana.

During a function at Kiratpur Sahib on Friday, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh had directed the community to oppose the “injustice” being done with these Sikh prisoners and to install big hoardings about them at all gurdwaras and other institutions.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said on Saturday that these hoardings will be installed at the main entrance of gurdwaras and at suitable places in educational institutions to highlight the “indifferent attitude” adopted by various governments. “The SGPC secretary has been asked to prepare the outline of these hoardings, and the work will be completed soon,” he said.