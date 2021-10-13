Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / SGPC to set up super-specialty hospital in Jalandhar
chandigarh news

SGPC to set up super-specialty hospital in Jalandhar

Hospital to be dedicated to Sikh Guru Ramdas; 26 kanal land donated for the facility by a devotee, Joginder Singh; construction to begin soon,says SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur
SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur addressing a press conference in Amritsar on Tuesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur addressing a press conference in Amritsar on Tuesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 12:59 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Bibi Jagir Kaur on Tuesday announced a super-specialty hospital, dedicated to Guru Ramdas, in Jalandhar.

The SGPC president said a devotee, Joginder Singh, had donated 26 kanals for developing a hospital in Jalandhar and construction will begin soon. At the same time, she announced commissioning of a large hospital developed in the past at Tarn Taran.

Kaur said a dispensary offering affordable medicines near the Information Centre at the Golden Temple complex was almost complete.

Sharing the outline of ceremonies planned for the birth anniversary of Guru Ramdas on October 22, Kaur said a nagar kirtan will be organised on October 21 and like every year, Raag Darbar and Padtal Shabad Gyan Kirtan Samagam will be organised the same night.

The nagar kirtan will start from Akal Takht and pass through the outer gates of the old city, before culminating at Golden Temple.

On October 22, jalau (grandeur) will be decorated at Golden Temple, Akal Takht and Gurdwara Baba Atal Rai Sahib, and a grand event will be held at the Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib Diwan hall.

Earthen lamps and fireworks will light up the evening later at Golden Temple and other gurdwaras.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out