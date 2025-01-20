Shahkot Cong MLA, councillors protest over delay in holding MC chief’s election

Congress MLA from Shahkot Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia along with his councillors staged a protest outside the municipal council office against the district administration over delay in conducting elections to the post of the president of the council. Congress MLA from Shahkot Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia along with his councillors staged a protest outside the municipal council office against the district administration over delay in conducting elections to the post of the president of the council. (HT Photo)

In the local bodies elections held on December 21, the Congress won nine seats out of the total 13, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) bagged four seats.

Congress MLA along with his councillors alleged that this was second time that the local administration had postponed the process for electing the council’s president.

“We have a clear-cut majority with 10 votes. However, the administration has resorted to delaying the process for uncalled reasons,” the MLA said.

He added that the office of the sub-divisional magistrate issued notices to the councillors for election of the council president on January 16, but no such process was carried out despite the presence of all the Congress councillors.

“The election was postponed then after Shahkot SDM Shubhi Angra went on sick leave,” he said.

He added that fresh notices were issued for the election process on Monday but again the meeting was called off. The councillors were administered oath but when the agenda related to the election of the council president and other office-bearers was tabled, the authorities concerned left the office without completing the election process.

“The SDM was unavailable on Monday as well following which the local tehsildar was assigned to complete the formalities. However, the officials on the duty left the council office claiming that the tehsildar was to be rushed to a local hospital as he was unwell,” he added.

Despite repeated attempts, SDM Shubhi Angra could not be contacted.