Shahpur anti-chitta walkathon: Sukhu calls for collective fight against drug menace

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday addressed the Anti-Chitta Walkathon in Shahpur virtually from Shimla and urged people to join hands to fight drug abuse and build a drug-free Himachal. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addresses the anti-chitta walkathon organised in the Shahpur assembly constituency via video conferencing, in Shimla on Monday. (@SukhuSukhvinder X)

He said the walkathon aimed to raise awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse and encourage public participation in the campaign against chitta. School students, public representatives and residents took part in the walkathon and expressed their commitment to building a drug-free society.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said that chitta not only destroys an individual’s life but also seriously affects families and society. “It puts the future of young people at risk and harms their education, health and social well-being. The youth are the future of the nation and protecting them from drug abuse is a shared responsibility of the government and every citizen,” Sukhu said.

He urged students to understand the harmful effects of drugs and spread awareness among their friends and in their communities. He encouraged young people to take part in sports, education, creative activities and other positive pursuits to lead healthy and meaningful lives.

The chief minister also appealed to parents, teachers, social organisations and public representatives to pay special attention to children and young people.

On the occasion, Sukhu also announced that the Shahpur Dussehra festival would be accorded state-level status. He said that it would give a major boost to the region’s cultural traditions.