Shaktipeethas of Kangra go online, CM launches ‘Divya Pooja Pranali’ for virtual Darshanas

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday launched the state’s first-ever online ‘Divya Pooja Pranali’, for Shree Mata Bajreshwari Temple, Mata Chamunda and Mata Jawalamukhi Temple in district Kangra, facilitating virtual e-pooja for the devotees. HT Image

The online pooja will enable the devotees to have Darshana of these religious shrines from the comfort of their homes by logging on to the website http://kangratemples.hp.gov.in.

The CM said the website would provide a seamless experience to the devotees for performing online pooja and obtaining slips for ‘darshan’ of these Shaktipeeths. The platform will also facilitate online receipts of the donations made.

Apart from this, a devotee can book for special pooja/occasions, Sarai (inn) bookings, acquire online prasad (religious offerings), make online donations, and purchase religious idols and books through the website. The district administration has collaborated with India Post to ensure the seamless delivery of such items to devotees at their doorsteps, said the Chief Minister.

The government is promoting tourism in the state besides focusing on religious tourism and strengthening the infrastructure at religious shrines of the state to provide all basic amenities to the visitors, said Sukhu.

He also released the 2024 calendar of Chamunda Nandikeshawar Mandir Trust on the occasion.