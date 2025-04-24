‘Shameful’: Locals in Ludhiana take to the streets over Pahalgam attack

The Punjab’s Shahi Imam, Maulana Muhammad Usman Rehmani Ludhianvi, condemned the recent terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, calling it a “shameful crime against humanity”. In a protest held outside the Jama Masjid in Ludhiana on Wednesday, an effigy representing terrorism was burned, and prayers were offered for the victims. Members of Muslim community during a protest over the Pahalgam attack, in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Addressing the gathering, Maulana Ludhianvi expressed deep anguish over the loss of innocent lives. “Killing people based on their religion is an act of cowardice,” he said, referring to reports that the attackers had targeted tourists after questioning their faith. Quoting the Quran, he stated, “The murder of a single innocent is the murder of all humanity.”

The Shahi Imam accused the perpetrators of misusing the name of Islam and asserted that no true follower of the faith could support such violence. “This attack is part of a larger conspiracy to spread hatred between Muslims and Hindus,” he said, adding that the act was particularly heinous as it targeted unarmed civilians.

Calling for swift and public justice, Maulana Ludhianvi demanded that the culprits be hanged in public and that the government of India offer ₹1 crore in compensation to the families of those killed. He also emphasised the importance of national unity in the face of such threats. “Terrorism’s sole aim is to break our unity and peace. We must not let that happen,” he said.

The Shahi Imam criticised Pakistan for consistently playing a destructive role in regional stability. “Since 1947, it has never behaved like a good neighbour. Today, it is suffering from the fire of hatred it helped light,” he remarked.

He called on citizens and political leaders alike to avoid playing politics over the tragedy and instead work together to defeat the forces of terror and support the victims. “Terrorism has no religion. At a time like this, it is our duty to stand united against those who wish to divide us,” he added.