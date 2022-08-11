Sharp decline in ‘rakhis’ sent to jailed dera chief Ram Rahim
The staff at the Rohtak post office heaved a sigh of relief as they have received only 1,300 rakhis for jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim till Wednesday. Every year, dera followers used to send rakhis and postcards for Ram Rahim on Raksha Bandhan and his birthday which falls on August 15.
The dera chief, who is serving a life term at Sunaria jail here for raping his two disciples and the murder of a Sirsa –based journalist, had been receiving more than 30,000 cards and rakhis every year but this year, their numbers have sharply declined.
Vikas, the postmaster at the Sunaria post office, said they have received 1,300 articles for Ram Rahim and the same will be delivered to him on Raksha Bandhan on August 11.
“The post office staff has been working to identify the articles sent to Ram Rahim and other persons. In previous years, we had deployed special staff, who worked overtime to process a flood of rakhis for Ram Rahim. But, this year, the delivered articles are very less as compared to the previous years,” the postmaster added.
The postmaster said they needed to upload the details of each article on the database. A jail official, who wished not to be named, said they thoroughly checked each and every article sent to Ram Rahim.
“Security has been tightened on the eve of Raksha Bandhan and each and every article will be delivered to him. Double staff will be deployed tomorrow,” he added.
Last month, the dera chief returned to Sunaria jail after spending his 30-day parole with his close aides and followers at Dera Sacha Sauda Ashram in Uttar Pradesh’s Barnawa in Baghpat.
Another jail official said the dera chief’s followers used to send articles and rakhis on Raksha Bandhan every year and cards on his birthday which falls on August 15.
“His followers might send more cards on his birthday than rakhis sent on Raksha Bandhan. Every year, the number of parcels delivered to him is declining. The number of articles seems to have reduced sharply as he met with many of his followers during his one-month-long parole and other reasons behind the dwindling numbers can’t be ignored,” the official added.
-
18 students from Pune clear National Talent Search Examination
As many as 18 students from Pune district have cleared the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) 2019-20. NTSE is a national-level scholarship exam conducted by the National Centre for Education and Research. NTSE scholars are provided with a scholarship of ₹1,250 per month for students of Class 11 and Class 12. And for graduation and higher studies, the Indian government provides a scholarship of ₹2,000 per month to these scholars.
-
Former BJP MLA Baburao Pacharne passes away at 71
Former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Pune district, Baburao Pacharne (71), died in a private hospital here on Thursday following a prolonged illness, sources close to Pacharne said. Pacharne was BJP's face in Pune rural part and he was an MLA in 2014. Pacharne had contested the Shirur assembly constituency in the district six times and represented it as a legislator twice - from 2004 to 2009 and from 2014 to 2019.
-
Rupee Coop Bank depositors’ association to hold mega meet, seek legal recourse for economic justice
On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India announced it had cancelled the banking licence of the beleaguered Pune-based Rupee Cooperative Bank, and directed the Registrar of Cooperative Societies to liquidate the bank. What does this mean for over five lakh depositors? To chalk out a plan of action, the depositors will hold a mega meet at the bank headquarters on Friday.
-
PMRDA holds meeting ahead of starting flyover work at university chowk
The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority Wednesday evening held a meeting ahead of the flyover work at Savitribai Phule University chowk planned from August 17. The traffic police demanded that necessary changes be made to the traffic before starting the flyover work at the busy chowk. The PMRDA had demolished the flyover at the university chowk two years ago and now, the new flyover is coming up with the metro.
-
Light rainfall in Pune till August 15
The India Meteorological Department has forecasted light rainfall in parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, till August 15. The weather department has released no warnings for Pune city and ghat regions from August 12 onwards. For August 12, IMD has forecasted light to moderate rainfall for Pune city and isolated heavy rainfall for ghat regions. From August 13 to August 15, light rains are very likely for Pune city.
